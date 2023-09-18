‘We are still the best of friends’: Teyana Taylor announces separation from Iman Shumpert after 7 years of marriage

Teyana Taylor has announced that she and her husband Iman Shumpert have split after being married for seven years. The singer and the former NBA player tied the knot in 2015 and share two children - Rue Rose, three, and Iman "Junie" Tayla, six.

Teyana Taylor has announced that she and her husband Iman Shumpert have split (teyanataylor/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” Teyana wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself with Iman.

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What wereTeyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s last posts about each other?

Before separating, Teyana’s last post about her husband was in June, on his birthday. “Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…..Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My Bestfriend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy bday king!” sharing a carousel of photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iman’s last post featuring his wife was shared on Mother’s Day in May. “Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday. Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there’s something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you,” he wrote in part, sharing photos of Teyana with their children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}