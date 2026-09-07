Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? Inside Theranos founder's life as ‘You Can See Everything’ streams

Elizabeth Holmes is serving a federal prison sentence after being convicted of defrauding investors over Theranos' blood-testing technology. After the unexpected release of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary You Can See Everything at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6, interest in her case has increased once more.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to begin serving her prison sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, U.S. (REUTERS)

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The documentary chronicles Holmes in the weeks before she entered prison and follows her over a three-year period. The documentary is scheduled for a theatrical release by A24 in October.

Holmes, once hailed as Silicon Valley's youngest self-made female billionaire, founded Theranos after dropping out of Stanford University in 2004. The startup claimed it could perform hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of blood through its Edison device. The company attracted high-profile investors, including Rupert Murdoch, Larry Ellison and the Walton family. Former senior US officials also sat on its board.

Also read: Why did Elizabeth Holmes go to jail? Inside Theranos founder’s fraud case as ‘You can see everything’ streams

Elizabeth Holmes's sentence

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{{^usCountry}} Holmes' legal troubles began after a series of Wall Street Journal investigations in 2015 questioned Theranos' technology. The reports found that the company's devices frequently failed to deliver accurate results and that Theranos relied heavily on commercially available blood-testing machines despite claiming otherwise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holmes' legal troubles began after a series of Wall Street Journal investigations in 2015 questioned Theranos' technology. The reports found that the company's devices frequently failed to deliver accurate results and that Theranos relied heavily on commercially available blood-testing machines despite claiming otherwise. {{/usCountry}}

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Federal prosecutors later alleged Holmes knowingly misled investors about the company's technology. Authorities said Theranos used falsified demonstrations and exaggerated revenue projections to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from investors.

According to CNN, Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former president of Theranos and Holmes' ex-boyfriend, were each charged with 11 counts of fraud in June 2018, including two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

In January 2022, a federal jury convicted Holmes on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud involving investors. She was acquitted on four other counts. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on three additional charges.

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Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison in November 2022.

Holmes filed an appeal in April 2023, citing what her lawyers described as an “unjust conviction.” Judge Davila turned down her request to be released from prison while she appealed. Holmes was charged by the prosecution as a "flight risk," claiming that following her conviction, she bought a one-way ticket to Mexico.

Her appeals were later rejected, requiring her to begin serving her sentence in 2023.

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Where is Elizabeth Holmes now?

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Holmes is serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas, according to People Magazine. She reported to prison on May 30, 2023, after exhausting attempts to remain free during her appeal.

Her original sentence was 11 years and three months. According to People magazine, it has since been reduced through good-conduct credits, and she is currently expected to be released on December 30, 2031.

Holmes lives with other inmates at Camp Bryan and receives regular visits from her partner, Billy Evans, and their two children. In a February 2025 interview with the publication, she described prison as "hell and torture" and said parting from her family after visits remains the hardest aspect of incarceration.

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Earlier this year, CNN reported that Holmes requested that President Donald Trump commute her sentence. The White House has not publicly indicated whether it will consider the request.