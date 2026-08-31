Yash’s mother slams Allu Aravind over old remark questioning actor’s stardom pre-KGF: Son of bus driver who rose to top

Yash’s mother Pushpa Arunkumar has come out in strong support of her son, making it clear that his journey to stardom did not start with the KGF franchise. Her comments come after veteran producer Allu Aravind’s old ‘Who was Yash before KGF?’ remark resurfaced online amid the buzz around Yash’s latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Speaking at a recent press meet, Pushpa pointed out that Yash had already made a name for himself in Kannada cinema well before KGF took him to a pan-India audience.

Pushpa defends Yash’s journey

Yash’s mother Pushpa hits back at Allu Aravind’s ‘Who was Yash before KGF?’ remark: ‘My son is not a terrorist’.

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The controversy dates back to 2023, when Allu Aravind spoke about KGF’s success and questioned Yash’s standing before the franchise. His “Who was Yash before KGF?” remark drew criticism from the actor’s fans and has now found its way back into the spotlight.

Addressing the issue without naming Aravind, Pushpa said that Yash was already a known and successful name in Kannada cinema well before KGF. She pointed to his string of successful films and years of hard work, stressing that his rise to pan-India fame did not happen overnight.

Deep Dive What is Yash's mother's response to Allu Aravind's remark about Yash's stardom? Yash's mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, defended her son by asserting that he was already a celebrated figure in Kannada cinema before the KGF franchise and emphasized that his success was the result of years of hard work. How has Yash's film Toxic performed at the box office since its release? Toxic surpassed ₹255 crore worldwide within its first days, although it faced a decline in collections after its initial release, drawing mixed reviews regarding its content. Why do some critics question Toxic's treatment of female characters? Critics have pointed out that Toxic fails to deliver on its promise of a 'female gaze' in the gangster genre, as many female characters are primarily defined by their relationships with Yash's character, rather than having their own impactful narratives.

“Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Pushpa stressed that Yash’s success did not happen overnight. She pointed out that he had spent years working in Kannada cinema, winning over audiences and making a name for himself well before KGF took him to the pan-India stage. “Yash has built his position by working hard for years and giving successful films in the Kannada cinema,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pushpa stressed that Yash’s success did not happen overnight. She pointed out that he had spent years working in Kannada cinema, winning over audiences and making a name for himself well before KGF took him to the pan-India stage. “Yash has built his position by working hard for years and giving successful films in the Kannada cinema,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Yash had previously addressed the remark

Yash had addressed the comment earlier on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, where he made it clear that a film’s success can never be credited to just one person. He acknowledged the hard work of the entire team behind a film, while also explaining the responsibility that comes with being its leading actor. Yash also gave credit to the audience, saying that viewers are smart enough to recognise good work and decide what truly works for them.

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“I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work,” Yash had said.

Toxic adds to Yash’s box office run

Despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to draw audiences and crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India within five days of its release. The film has also been in the news for its intense violence and sexual content, which has divided opinions among viewers.

Directed byGeetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani in the lead, alongside Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Released on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, the film is now eyeing the ₹300 crore worldwide milestone.