YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested by Noida police, trends on Twitter as 'surprise' birthday at Metro station goes wrong

YouTuber-pilot Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday for organising his birthday party at Sector 51 Metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. There is, however, no update on his bail. Hours after his arrest, Gaurav Taneja, also known as 'Flying Beast', has been trending on Twitter. (Also Read | YouTuber Ritu Rathee shares she was molested in Class 4; recalls standing strong for herself)

Officials from Noida Sector 49 police station told Hindustan Times, “YouTuber Gaurav Taneja organised his birthday party inside the sector 51 of Aqua Line. Tokens were being distributed under the station, resulting in a long queues and traffic jam. Metro passengers were also facing difficulties and there was also a stampede-like situation there. When the police came to know about the event, it reached the spot. They that they had no information about the party."

The officials added, "Gaurav was initially detained and later arrested under Section 144 of the CrPC. An FIR has also been filed against him. He has been arrested under sections 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Earlier, Gaurav's wife, pilot-YouTube vlogger Ritu Rathee Taneja shared details on Instagram as she planned a party for him. She wrote on her Instagram Stories in Hindi and English, "For Gaurav's birthday celebration: We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a metro given by NMRC. But we will meet everyone for sure. I'm doing it all by myself so if there's any fault, forgive me, friends. Keep sending your love."

Ritu also posted a photo as she travelled with her daughter to the metro station.

She also posted a video in which she informed her fans that she will meet them in the afternoon. She wrote, "1.30 at Sector-51, Noida metro station, in front of Hira sweets!" Ritu also posted a photo as she travelled with her daughter to the metro station. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote, "Hi everyone! Have to cancel Gaurav's birthday celebration due to some personal issues."

The couple was recently seen on the Star Plus show Smart Jodi, in which celebrities and their partners competed in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples. Gaurav's YouTube channel Flying Beast has over seven million subscribers. While Gaurav has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Ritu has 1.6 million followers.

