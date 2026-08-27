YouTuber receives legal notice following court order from team Toxic over his review; video yet to be taken down

The team behind Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups received an ex parte temporary injunction from a Bengaluru court ahead of the film’s release, prohibiting any false or defamatory content about the film. On Thursday, a day after its release, a YouTuber posted a screenshot of a legal notice he received from the film’s team over his review of the film.

YouTuber receives legal notice from team Toxic

Yash produced, co-wrote and starred in Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. (PTI)

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YouTuber Suraj Kumar posted a screenshot of an email he received from Bengaluru-based company Aiplex Software Private Limited over Toxic. The mail reads, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" ("Film").”

It also adds, “It has come to the notice of our client that you have published, circulated, shared, posted and/or otherwise communicated content concerning the Film through digital and/or online media. The URL(s) presently identified in connection with such activity are set out below.” The link is to the review the YouTuber had posted on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the video is available for viewing.

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Deep Dive What legal actions can a film production team take against negative reviews? A film production team can issue legal notices for damages, takedown requests for defamatory content, and obtain temporary injunctions to prevent the publication of negative reviews. Why did the Bengaluru court issue an injunction against any defamatory content about Toxic? The court issued an injunction to protect the film Toxic from potentially harmful false information, following a suit filed by its production house against various defendants, including unidentified online parties. How has Geetu Mohandas's approach to filmmaking been perceived after Toxic's release? Geetu Mohandas's unconventional writing process, described as chaotic and improvisational, has drawn mixed reactions, with some defending her creative freedom while others criticize it as a lack of clarity, contributing to the film's poor reception.

{{^usCountry}} According to the authorisation letter sent to Suraj, the firm is authorised to issue legal notices, takedown notices, de-indexing requests, blocking requests, compliance notices, and communications to intermediaries, internet service providers, search engines, domain registrars, account admin/channel owner, hosting providers, online platforms, governmental authorities, and all other concerned entities, and to undertake all technical, legal, and enforcement actions on behalf of the producers from July 13 to September 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the authorisation letter sent to Suraj, the firm is authorised to issue legal notices, takedown notices, de-indexing requests, blocking requests, compliance notices, and communications to intermediaries, internet service providers, search engines, domain registrars, account admin/channel owner, hosting providers, online platforms, governmental authorities, and all other concerned entities, and to undertake all technical, legal, and enforcement actions on behalf of the producers from July 13 to September 26. {{/usCountry}}

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Posting the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), Suraj wrote, “Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review.” This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused them of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends.

What is the court order?

According to PTI, a Bengaluru court passed an ex parte temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of any false or defamatory content against Toxic. The Additional City Civil and Sessions Court passed the interim order on August 22 on a suit filed by production house KVN Productions LLP against various defendants, including X Corp. It also includes a 'John Doe' defendant, representing unknown persons.

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The court has said that this temporary injunction order shall remain in force only till the next date of hearing, which is September 28. It has also made it clear that this order cannot be used for any other purpose except for which it is granted, and if the plaintiff fails to abide by the conditions imposed, the temporary injunction granted shall stand vacated without any further notice. The producer had moved an application under Order 39, Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, seeking an ex parte temporary injunction against the defendants, including unidentified persons.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.