Prince Harry gives rare update on kid's new school in U.K.

Prince Harry has shared a rare update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following the family’s move back to the U.K. The Duke of Sussex, speaking after completing a charity skydive near Toronto on September 25, said his children are “happy” at their new school.

Harry with kids

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“It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil,” Harry said after landing. He added that having the children settled in school has allowed him to focus on the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham, scheduled for July next year.

Harry’s skydive was also linked to a promise he made to 102-year-old veteran Ed Marshall, who was unable to make the jump himself. “There’s no version where you can let a 102-year-old veteran down,” Harry told CTV.

His comments come weeks after Archie and Lilibet reportedly changed schools shortly after enrolling. According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan Markle said the decision was made after discussions with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their arrangements. The spokesperson clarified that the move was not a reflection on the school or its staff.

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{{^usCountry}} Harry, Meghan and their children officially moved back to the U.K. on August 26, after spending several years in California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harry, Meghan and their children officially moved back to the U.K. on August 26, after spending several years in California. {{/usCountry}}

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