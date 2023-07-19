Project K: Prabhas is ready to fight as a rebel in first look from Nag Ashwin film

The makers of Project K have unveiled the first look of Prabhas from Nag Ashwin's epic science-fiction film, also starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. (Also read: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in US ahead of Project K's first glimpse launch at Sen Diego Comic-Con)

First look of Prabhas

Prabhas sports long hair and a beard in the first look of Project K.

Prabhas's first look, posted on the official Instagram handle of Vyjayanthi Movies, shows him in a rugged avatar. Prabhas is seen in a superhero armour as he touches the ground with his fist and looks up with a threatening expression. He is sporting long hair and a beard in the first look poster.

The tweet along with his first look read, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes (fire emoticon). This is Rebel Star Prabhas from Project K. First glimpse on July 20 (USA) and July 21 (INDIA).”

Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Ahead of the same, a billboard of Project K saying, “First glimpse on July 20” was seen at Times Square in New York City. Deepika Padukone's first look from the film was unveiled on Monday.

Prabhas and Rana in Hollywood

On Tuesday, both Prabhas and Rana Daggubati landed in the US ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. In a picture posted by the production house Vyjayanthi Movies, both of the actors, who starred in Baahubali before, can be seen, with their backs turned towards the camera, outdoors in the US. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ can be spotted in the background. Both men are wearing ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts.

About San Diego Comic Con event

At the event, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside Nag Ashwin will take part. The team of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date at Comic-Con. Project K is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. SDCC will take place from July 20-23.

According to Variety, the film will unveil exclusive footage at the event. Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic". The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s stage.

Talking about the event, Nag Ashwin said in a statement, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

Project K is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on January 12, 2024.

