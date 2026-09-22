New Delhi, Filmmaker Rima Das has been named one of the three jurors for the New Currents Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

Rima Das joins jury for New Currents Award at Busan International Film Festival

Das will serve on the jury alongside Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung and Chinese producer Shan Zuolong.

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The New Currents Award, one of the festival's key competitive honours, recognises emerging filmmakers from Asia and carries a cash prize of KRW 20 million .

The appointment marks another chapter in Das' association with Busan, where several of her films have screened over the years.

Her films "Bulbul Can Sing" and "Tora's Husband" have previously screened at the festival, while "Village Rockstars 2" premiered at Busan in 2024 and won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

Her latest film, "Not a Hero", will have its Asian premiere at this year's festival. Das' upcoming project "Malati, My Love" was also presented at the Asian Project Market, held alongside BIFF.

"Busan has been a very special part of my journey as a filmmaker. I have come here with my films, met audiences and filmmakers, and experienced the festival from different perspectives. To now return as a juror feels deeply meaningful," Das said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "With 'Not a Hero' also having its Asian Premiere here, I'm especially excited to be part of the festival this year. I'm looking forward to watching new voices from across Asia, being part of those conversations, and having an eventful and memorable time in Busan," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With 'Not a Hero' also having its Asian Premiere here, I'm especially excited to be part of the festival this year. I'm looking forward to watching new voices from across Asia, being part of those conversations, and having an eventful and memorable time in Busan," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Shim Eun-kyung is known for films such as "Sunny", "Miss Granny" and "The Journalist", while Shan Zuolong has produced films that have been presented at major international festivals including Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held at the Busan Cinema Center and other venues across the city from October 6 to 15.

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