Ronit Roy, Rajat Barmecha have a reunion after 13 years of Udaan; Vikramaditya Motwane reacts. Watch

It's 13 years of Udaan, Vikramaditya Motwane's seminal directorial debut that released on July 16, 2010. It also marked the acting debut of Rajat Barmecha, as a suppressed boy who breaks out of his father's control. Ronit Roy played the father in the film set in Jamshedpur. (Also Read: Lootera turns 10: I made Sawaar Loon keeping Piya Tose Naina Laage Re in mind, says Amit Trivedi)

Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy in Udaan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, 13 years later, father and son, Ronit Roy and Rajat Barmecha, have reunited. No, not for the sequel of Udaan - yes, that would be a treat. They've teamed up for a fun sketch on the 2010 film, written and directed by Ronit and posted on Rajat's Instagram account.

Rajat, Ronit reunite

In the video posted by Rajat, he's seen jogging when he's interrupted by Ronit. “Terah saal baad pakad mein aaya hai,” (Finally got hold of you after 13 years) Ronit says. He then asks in the firm tone of his character Bhairav Singh, “Ye daadhi kyun badha rakhi hai?" (Why have you let your beard grow?). Rajat replies hilariously, “Ladkiyon ko sexy lagti hai” (Girls find it sexy). He then asks, “Aapki moochh kahan gayi?” (Where has your moustache gone?). The two then ride a bicycle together, just like they're seen doing in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajat captioned the post as, “Rohan meets Bhairav Singh in 2023! WAIT FOR THE END.” He added tags like #HappyUdaanDay #UdaanTurns13 and #Multiverse.

Vikramaditya Motwane reacts

Vikramaditya, who directed Udaan, shared Rajat's post on his Instagram Stories. He tagged Rajat and wrote, “I can't believe you still have those shorts,” pointing out how Rajat is wearing the same shorts in the reunion video that his character Rohan wore back in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among others who commented on Rajat's video with emojis are actors Naveen Kasturia and Arya Babbar.

10 years of Lootera

Since Udaan, Vikramaditya has doled out multiple critically acclaimed films. His follow-up after Udaan was the period romance Lootera (2013), starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, that recently completed a decade since its release. On the occasion, Sonakshi opened up on her experience of filming Lootera with Vikramaditya, “We both come from different schools of cinema. He used to be like ‘get into the character, stay in this, feel the emotion’ and I was like ‘huh? What is he saying!’ We did have friction initially. I asked him one day ‘how can Paakhi be cracking jokes at one moment and then coughing up blood, crying the next? That’s when he realised he should just let me be, and said ‘whatever it is you are doing, is working for me’ That was our moment of reconciliation."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop