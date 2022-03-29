Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Sivakarthikeyan moves to court, accuses Mr Local producer Gnanavelraja of non-payment of dues worth 4 crore
entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan moves to court, accuses Mr Local producer Gnanavelraja of non-payment of dues worth 4 crore

Sivakarthikeyan has accused the producer of his film, Mr Local, of non-payment of dues worth ₹4 crore. 
Sivakarthikeyan has filed a case against a filmmaker over non payment of dues. 
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has moved to Madras High Court after accusing producer Gnanavel Raja of not paying his remuneration of 15 crore in full for the Tamil movie Mr. Local. He said that only 11 crore was paid to him when he was signed for the project and the remaining Rs. 4 crore is yet to be cleared. Also read: Mr Local movie review: This Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara starrer is a harmless entertainer

As per Sivakarthikeyan’s complaint, he had entered into an agreement with the producer on July 6, 2018, for accepting to play the lead role in Mr. Local. As per the agreement, his remuneration was 15 crore and it was to be paid in different installments with the last of 1 crore to be paid before the release of the movie.

As per a report by The Hindu, Sivakarthikeyan has urged the court to restrain the producer from making any further investments in his ongoing projects such as Rebel, Chiyaan 61 and Pathu Thala. He also requested that Gnanavel be injuncted from transferring any rights with respect to the three movies either to film distributors for theatrical release or to Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. The case has been listed for hearing on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Sivakarthikeyan has claimed even though the film released on May 27, 2019, the producer had only paid 11 crore till then and the remaining 4 crore was left unpaid. Despite multiple reminders to clear the balance payment, it was never paid.

Sivakarthikeyan was slapped with a notice by the Income Tax Department on February 1 since the producer had failed to remit TDS for the payment of 11 crore. Even though the actor filed a writ petition challenging the notice, 91 lakh was deducted from his account which forced him to file the current case.

Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller, Ayalaan. The film is said to be centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character. It has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sivakarthikeyan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP