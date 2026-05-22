Actor Sonam Bajwa has publicly cautioned against excessive or harsh measures targeting community animals as the Punjab government kicks off a major statewide population control campaign. Taking to social media, the actress urged local authorities to prioritize compassion and structural practicality while enforcing the Supreme Court's latest guidelines on stray dog management.

Sonam Bajwa urges Punjab CM for humane action amid stray dog crackdown: ‘This absolutely cannot become a death sentence'.(Instagram)

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Sonam Bajwa appeals for compassion

As discussions intensified online following the state’s latest drive, Sonam Bajwa directly addressed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through Instagram, stressing that the Supreme Court’s direction was being misunderstood by many people. “The Court spoke about regulated removal from sensitive public spaces along with sterilisation, vaccination and sheltering — not wiping dogs off the streets,” Bajwa stated in her social media post.

The actor questioned whether the current infrastructure was prepared to ethically manage such a large-scale operation and raised concerns about the lack of proper shelters and rehabilitation systems. “Where are the shelters? Where is the infrastructure?” Sonam questioned. “This absolutely cannot become a death sentence for voiceless animals. Public safety matters. Human lives matter. But compassion and responsibility matter too.”

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{{^usCountry}} In her statement, Sonam also suggested that the government adopt a more balanced, long-term solution rather than relying solely on removal drives. She encouraged authorities to work alongside NGOs, veterinarians, municipal bodies and public safety experts to create a more organised framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her statement, Sonam also suggested that the government adopt a more balanced, long-term solution rather than relying solely on removal drives. She encouraged authorities to work alongside NGOs, veterinarians, municipal bodies and public safety experts to create a more organised framework. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the actor, proper sterilisation programmes, vaccination drives and shelter systems are necessary if the state genuinely wants to reduce the stray population safely and sustainably. “How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the actor, proper sterilisation programmes, vaccination drives and shelter systems are necessary if the state genuinely wants to reduce the stray population safely and sustainably. “How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab government begins statewide drive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab government begins statewide drive {{/usCountry}}

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The Punjab government officially set its statewide stray dog management campaign into motion on May 22. The drive follows a severe surge in reported dog-bite incidents across the region, which has placed intense pressure on local municipal bodies to implement immediate, systemic solutions.

The gravity of the crisis was brought to the forefront earlier this year when the Punjab State Human Rights Commission intervened on March 10, 2026. Taking suo motu cognisance of the alarming rise in animal attacks, the commission formally demanded exhaustive data from health departments and municipal corporations to evaluate the scale of the public health hazard.

In light of these compounding pressures, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led administration would fully enforce the Supreme Court's latest recommendations on the matter. According to administrative briefings, the targeted operation beginning May 22 is designed to isolate and manage highly aggressive stray animals that pose an imminent danger to vulnerable pedestrians, commuting residents, and children.

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However, the rapid execution of the campaign has immediately drawn intense scrutiny from civic activists, residents, and animal welfare groups. Advocates argue that without rigorous transparency, institutional monitoring, and adequate sheltering infrastructure, the specialised drive risks devolving into an inhumane or excessive culling operation.

Sonam on the work front

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa was most recently seen on the silver screen in the massive ensemble war drama Border 2, sharing frames with a star-studded cast that includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

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