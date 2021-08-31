Abhishek Bachchan's first glimpse from Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 revealed, see pic

Filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s character from the upcoming yet-untitled Hindi remake of Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

Sharing the first glimpse of Abhishek’s character, Parthiban wrote in Tamil.

The critically-acclaimed Oththa Seruppu Size 7, which was written, directed and produced by Parthiban, is a single character film. Parthiban played the sole character in the film which is an investigative thriller and the entire story unfolds in the interrogation room of a police station.

Abhishek Bachchan is playing Parthiban's character in the remake. The shoot of the project recently commenced in Chennai.

Not long ago, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he suffered a hand injury and wrote a post: "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So, a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Last year, Parthiban had revealed, in an interview, that he has initiated talks to make Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Hindi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, the plan didn’t work out.

"We're in talks and it's too early to confirm it at this juncture. I was able to meet him earlier today and he's interested in the project. He has not seen the film but those around him have caught it. He will watch the film and then give his word,” Parthiban was quoted in a report by Cinema Express last January.