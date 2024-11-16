Actor Kasthuri Shankar arrested days after hiding post making controversial remarks on Telugu community

Actor Kasthuri Shankar, who is known for her roles in films like Indian and Annamayya, has been arrested. The report was confirmed by News 18 Telugu on Saturday evening. The actor sparked widespread controversy a few days ago after she allegedly made objectionable remarks on Telugu community's lineage at a meeting of the Hindu Makkal Katchi. (Also read: Kasthuri Shankar goes into hiding after cases filed against her for controversial remarks on Telugu community: Report) Kasthuri Shankar allegedly made objectionable remarks on Telugu community's lineage.

Kasthuri arrested

The report pointed out that the actor was arrested Chennai police in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Now she is been taken back to Chennai. The police was searching for the actor in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, after she went into hiding in the last few days. Reports also added that the actor's phone was also reportedly turned off, and she was unreachable.

More details

Kasthuri reportedly suggested that the Telugu community’s ancestry in Tamil Nadu was from courtesans who served the kings. The statement angered many, leading to backlash and accusations that the actor had disrespected the community and its heritage. She made the statement while talking about the political party DMK at a rally against ‘Brahmin persecution’.

With her remarks causing widespread backlash, Kasthuri issued a public apology and went on to issue a statement last week, an excerpt of which reads, “It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feeling. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech.” She further explained that the controversy has ‘diverted focus from more important points’ she raised.

Kasthuri has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films since her debut in 1991 with Aatha Un Koyilile. The actor was most recently seen in the Telugu film Simbaa and the Telugu TV show Seethe Ramudiki Katnam.