Kasthuri Shankar goes into hiding after cases filed against her for controversial remarks on Telugu community: Report

Actor Kasthuri Shankar, known for her roles in films like Indian and Annamayya, has been missing following backlash for her controversial statements on the Telugu community. A Moneycontrol report states that after multiple legal cases were filed against the actor for her remarks, the police cannot track her down. (Also Read: ‘Aamir Khan is the reason people in north India know me’, says Suriya) Kasthuri Shankar allegedly made objectionable remarks on Telugu community's lineage.

Kasthuri Shankar missing?

Several individuals and groups reportedly complained against Kasthuri, accusing her of insulting the Telugu community. Chennai’s Egmore police station reportedly registered cases against her under several sections of the Bharat Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, citing offences related to disrespectful and hurtful speech against a community.

The report also states that police took swift action, attempted to contact Kasthuri at her residence, and discovered her house locked. Her phone was also reportedly turned off, and she was unreachable, seemingly going into hiding. Even as these reports come out, the actor seems nonchalant, posting reels on her Instagram stories about relationships and more.

A screengrab of Kasthuri Shankar's Instagram stories.

What did Kasthuri say

Kasthuri reportedly suggested that the Telugu community’s ancestry in Tamil Nadu was from courtesans who served kings. The statement angered many, leading to backlash and accusations that the actor had disrespected the community and its heritage. She made the statement while talking about the political party DMK at a rally against ‘Brahmin persecution’.

With pressure mounting, Kasthuri issued a statement last week, a portion of which reads, “It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feeling. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech.” She further explained that the controversy has ‘diverted focus from more important points’ she raised.

Who is Kasthuri Shankar?

Kasthuri has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films since her debut in 1991 with Aatha Un Koyilile. Over the years, she has acted in films like Indian, Parampara, Habba, Velvet Nagaram, GodFather, Vadacurry, Krishna, and Sneham.

She was most recently seen in the Telugu film Simbaa and the Telugu TV show Seethe Ramudiki Katnam. This is not the first time Kasthuri has butted heads with DMK party.