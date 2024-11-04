‘Hindi films overshadowing regional cinema in north India’: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who sparked a huge controversy with his comments on Sanatan Dharma last year, has now claimed Hindi films from Bollywood are ‘overshadowing’ movies from languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, and states in north India. File: Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo: Twitter)

“Mumbai extensively produces Hindi films now, with Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bihari, Haryanvi, and Gujarati cinema receiving far less attention. Many northern states don't even have their own film industries,” Udhayanidhi said at a literary function in Kerala's Kozhikode on Saturday, according to India Today.

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as ‘Bollywood,’ is based in Mumbai, the country's top financial hub. Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, speaks Marathi as its official language.

Meanwhile, the DMK leader, a former actor-producer of Tamil movies, further remarked films in southern language are ‘thriving,’ while those from languages in the north, other than Hindi, are not.

“The Tamil industry now generates billions in revenue. Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema are also thriving. Does any language in the north have an industry as vibrant as ours?” the politician, 46, asked.

Udhayanidhi, reflecting on the 1950s, explained Tamil cinema was then ‘heavily Sanskriticised’ and accessible only to 'the Upper Caste and affluent audiences.’

“Dravidian movement enabled people of all backgrounds to enjoy Tamil cinema,” he added.

‘People like Udhayanidhi dividing country’: BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy called Udhayanidhi a ‘failed actor’ and a ‘failed film personality.’

“He speaks like that because of his immaturity and lack of knowledge…they are trying to divide the country. His own production company is taking Hindi versions of Tamil films and making huge money. To make money, they want Hindi and to be in power, they don't want people to learn Hindi,” Thirupathy stated.