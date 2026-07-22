Chennai, Advance bookings for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's final cinematic outing, 'Jana Nayagan', have opened to an overwhelming response across the state, with theatres reporting sold-out shows within minutes of tickets going live ahead of its worldwide release on Thursday.

Advance bookings for 'Jana Nayagan' receive overwhelming response across TN

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"We are showing in 1,000 screens of the 1,168 in Tamil Nadu and the response for the film is as we expect for a Vijay film," Tiruppur Subramanian, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' and Exhibitors' Association, told PTI.

According to him, this kind of response has been consistent for the last four releases of Vijay.

"We knew that despite the film being leaked, people will want a theatre experience, too. There has been no question about that among theatre owners and distributors, said Subramanian, who is also the General Secretary of Coimbatore-Erode-Nilgris and Tiruppur districts Film Distributors' Association.

Originally slated for a January release, the political action thriller faced a seven-month delay following a prolonged certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification . The film, which eventually received an 'A' certificate, also weathered a major online piracy leak in April. Despite these hurdles, advance sales have crossed the ₹15 crore mark domestically, with trade analysts projecting a massive Day 1 opening collection of ₹50–60 crore across India.

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{{^usCountry}} The demand is also driven by the historic nature of the release: it marks Vijay's first movie since assuming office as Chief Minister and his farewell project before dedicating himself entirely to administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demand is also driven by the historic nature of the release: it marks Vijay's first movie since assuming office as Chief Minister and his farewell project before dedicating himself entirely to administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said the film's opening credits have been formally updated to introduce him as the "Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

Given the political weight of the release, theatre owners across the state have received strict instructions to adhere to government-approved ticket rates to prevent potential controversies or scrutiny from opposition parties, sources said.

Exhibitors have also been reminded to stringently enforce the 'A' certification guidelines, barring entry to viewers under 18.

Speaking to media, Director H Vinoth has emphasised that 'Jana Nayagan' tackles sensitive issues regarding the protection of democracy.

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During recent promotional events, Vinoth stated that the project should be viewed as "the first film of a sitting Chief Minister" rather than just a farewell commercial entertainer.

Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget exceeding ₹300 crore, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

First-day-first-show screenings are scheduled to begin at 8.40 am across Tamil Nadu on July 23.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.