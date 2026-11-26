A recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 sparked controversy over a comment Vijay Sethupathi made about a contestant. However, many on social media claimed that it was a veiled criticism of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his Master co-star, C Joseph Vijay, and his governance. Now, in an interaction with Galatta Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has opened up about his equation with CM Vijay and whether he harbors any political career himself.

On CM Vijay

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starred together in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. more less

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When asked about CM Vijay, the Maharaja actor said, “I know Vijay sir primarily as an actor. I have worked with him. As far as politics is concerned, it is about the policies and plans they announce and how they intend to implement them. Beyond that, closely following and analysing politics isn't really my job. I have other work to do. Politics isn't about ambition; it's about service. I've said this many times. It's not about having ambitions to enter politics. It's about wanting to serve people. I do whatever I can within my capacity, and I believe that's enough. I have been providing free employment opportunities. So far, we've helped around two lakh people find jobs, free of charge."

On expressing political opinions and social media reactions

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about making comments on current politics, the actor went on to add, “See, first of all, we are filmmakers. Secondly, we have absolutely no objection to expressing our political opinions. But the problem is that the political environment here does not have the maturity to accept differing opinions in a civilised manner. Okay? And that applies regardless of which government is in power. For us to express an opinion, we must first observe and understand the subject closely. Only when we have studied something carefully can we speak about it meaningfully. Otherwise, it might come across as though we are simply making careless remarks. We closely observe cinema, and we work in that field. That's where our attention and efforts are focused. Speaking casually about something we haven't really studied or understood serves no purpose. Moreover, the criticism that follows such statements should not end up affecting our film. But social media today doesn't work that way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about making comments on current politics, the actor went on to add, “See, first of all, we are filmmakers. Secondly, we have absolutely no objection to expressing our political opinions. But the problem is that the political environment here does not have the maturity to accept differing opinions in a civilised manner. Okay? And that applies regardless of which government is in power. For us to express an opinion, we must first observe and understand the subject closely. Only when we have studied something carefully can we speak about it meaningfully. Otherwise, it might come across as though we are simply making careless remarks. We closely observe cinema, and we work in that field. That's where our attention and efforts are focused. Speaking casually about something we haven't really studied or understood serves no purpose. Moreover, the criticism that follows such statements should not end up affecting our film. But social media today doesn't work that way.” {{/usCountry}}

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C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. He completed 100 days as the CM of Tamil Nadu in August 17. His last outing as an actor was the film Jana Nayagan, which hit theatres on July 23.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Tamil film Baththa, which became a surprise hit at the box office. He will next be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam, which will hit theatres on January 29.