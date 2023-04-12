After Suriya and Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence comes to aid of ailing producer; pays 3 lakh for medical treatment

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has come to the aid of ailing producer VA Durai, who has been hospitalised for quite some time and had sought help for his medical treatment. As per a statement, Raghava has paid ₹3 lakhs for Durai’s medical expenses. Also read: Laxmii director Raghava Lawrence was once Prabhudeva’s background dancer? Watch their dance video

A few months ago, Durai released a video in which he sought financial help for his medical treatment. After his video was widely shared, actors like Suriya and Rajinikanth came forward to extend help. While Suriya paid ₹2 lakhs for his medical treatment, Rajinikanth promised to offer support after he phoned and spoke to Durai recently.

On Tuesday, actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence paid ₹3 lakhs towards the medical treatment expenses of Durai. The news was confirmed by his publicist, who released a statement. Durai has produced Tamil films such as Pithamagan and Gajendra, among others. He also worked as a co-producer on Rajinikanth’s Baba.

In his video which he released recently, Durai said that following the success of his film Pithamagan with director Bala, VA Durai reportedly paid ₹25 lakhs to Bala in 2003 to direct his next production venture. However, the film didn't materialise and Bala never returned the advance he was paid for the project.

Pithamagan featured Suriya, Vikram and Laila in the lead roles. The film was centred on the friendship between a local conman (Suriya) and an undertaker (Vikram). The film even bagged a National Film Award. He claimed that he had to fight a legal battle with Bala for 19 years with the hope of getting his ₹25 lakh back. However, all his efforts never paid off.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for the release of his Tamil film Rudhran this week. The film, which is tipped to be a high-voltage action-drama, also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Sarath Kumar among others.

Raghava Lawrence also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil horror-drama Chandramukhi 2, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. The project has been directed by P Vasu. Chandramukhi 2 is the second part in the franchise. The first part featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika in key roles.

