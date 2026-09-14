Ajith Kumar gives angry glare to a fan seeking selfie with him at Le Mans Race; internet slams his ‘attitude’. Watch

This Saturday, Ajith Kumar participated in the Le Mans Race at the Silverstone Circuit in England. A video from the race has grabbed attention online, showing Ajith appearing angry when a fan tried to approach him for a picture. The actor's reaction has left several people on the internet disappointed, with some criticising him for his response to the selfie-seeking fan.

Ajith Kumar gets angry at a fan

Ajith Kumar angry at fan seeking selfie with him.

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In a video shared by an Instagram user, a fan is seen rushing towards Ajith with a phone in his hand, seemingly trying to click a selfie with the actor. However, Ajith stops and gives the fan a stern look, standing with his hands on his waist. The actor's bodyguard then tells the fan to move away. Ajith continues to stare at him with what appears to be an angry glare before leaving the place.

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{{^usCountry}} The video has not gone down well with several people online. Many users criticised Ajith for appearing upset with a fan who had approached him for a selfie. One of the comments read, "Without fans, he is nothing." Another commented, "Why is Mr Ajith showing this much attitude.... Without these people, Mr Ajith u and ur family are zero, so just keep this attitude away and just smile it doesn't cost you anything." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has not gone down well with several people online. Many users criticised Ajith for appearing upset with a fan who had approached him for a selfie. One of the comments read, "Without fans, he is nothing." Another commented, "Why is Mr Ajith showing this much attitude.... Without these people, Mr Ajith u and ur family are zero, so just keep this attitude away and just smile it doesn't cost you anything." {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan wrote, "I wait for the day when this guy goes to other cities for his racing games, and nobody turns up to see him, or cheer him or take pictures with him." Another angry fan commented, "This is just a fanboy love towards him.. I think that serious look was not required for that moment."

Vijay and Ajith's Le Mans reunion

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Another major highlight of the Le Mans Race was the reunion of Tamil cinema stars Vijay and Ajith Kumar. Vijay flagged off the race in which Ajith participated, creating a special moment for fans of the two actors. Their appearance together also caught the attention of international sports commentators, who attempted to explain their massive popularity to viewers who may not be familiar with their stardom.

As the camera panned towards Vijay, one commentator said, “This is C Joseph Vijay. Another, now ex, I think, film star, now involved in politics in his home. Another huge star.”

He then added, “So, think in terms of…if you’re not really understanding what we’ve got here. Think about a part of the world with a massive population and their version of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, in the same place at the same time. That’s what it is.”

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The comments highlighted just how significant Vijay and Ajith's popularity is in Tamil Nadu and among Tamil cinema audiences worldwide. The reunion of the two stars at the racing event quickly became one of the talking points from the day.

About Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie

Ajith was last seen on the big screen in Good Bad Ugly, which emerged as a box-office success. The actor will next be seen in Dare Devil, which will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film marks Ajith's 64th film as a lead hero.

Ajith's wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, will produce the film under the banner Brave Hearts Production. The film is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting in late September.