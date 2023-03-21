Ajith Kumar, wife Shalini spend dreamy evening on yacht during Dubai vacation

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen on screen in Tamil film Thunivu, is currently on a holiday with his family in Dubai. Last week, some pictures from the holiday were shared by Ajith’s wife Shalini on her Instagram page and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful family. On Monday, two romantic pictures of Ajith and Shalini from the holiday surfaced on social media. Also read: Ajith Kumar poses with wife Shalini and kids on holiday, fans call them 'adorable family'. See pics

Ajith with wife Shalini on vacation.

The two pictures appear to have been clicked on a cruise as Ajith and Shalini spent a romantic evening together. Fans reacted to the picture with a lot of heart emojis. One fan wrote: “My favourite power couple (sic).” Another user wrote: “Setting couple goals right (sic).”

On the work-front, Ajith’s Thunivu grossed over ₹200 crore globally during its theatrical run. The project marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier in a key role. Thunivu is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. In the film, Ajith was seen playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control over a bank with hostages.

Ajith is next teaming up with Vignesh Shivan for the first time. To be produced by Lyca, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara is expected to come on board as his co-star.

When the project was announced last year, Vignesh took to Twitter to thank Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain the happiness (sic).”, he tweeted.

However, recent reports indicate that Vignesh Shivn might be replaced in Ajith’s next film. Rumours suggest director Magizh Thirumeni has been signed and an official announcement is yet awaited.

A few months ago, Ajith completed touring several parts of North India on his bike. He rode through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among other places.

