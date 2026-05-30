Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani dies at 85 in Chennai; Kamal Haasan, former TN CM MK Stalin say they're saddened

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, died at the age of 85 in Chennai on Saturday morning. Condolences poured in for the actor from fans and politicians who mourned her passing. Mohini’s death comes three years after her husband’s death at the same age.

Ajith Kumar’s mother dies at 85

Ajith Kumar's mother died three years after his father's death.

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Polimer News and Cinema Vikatan confirmed the news of Ajith’s mother Mohini’s death on Saturday. Reports state that she was ill due to age-related issues before her passing. News of her death comes three years after the death of Ajith’s father P Subramaniam, aka PS Mani, on March 24, 2023, also at the age of 85.

The actor and his team have yet to issue a statement on the same. However, trade analysts such as Sreedhar Pillai and Ramesh Bala also confirmed the news on social media. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the last rites are scheduled to be held at the actor’s residence in Palavakkam, Chennai. Ajith is in Dubai and is expected to return to Chennai for her last rites.

Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin, K Annamali offer condolences

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{{^usCountry}} After the news broke, Kamal Haasan mourned Mohini’s death on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the news broke, Kamal Haasan mourned Mohini’s death on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.” {{/usCountry}}

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சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன்.



அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026

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DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also offered condolences on social media. He wrote, “I was deeply pained to learn of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, the mother of my dear brother, Mr. Ajith Kumar. I find myself without words to console Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of the mother who gave him life—a mother who rejoiced as she watched him scale great heights.”

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He added, “I hope that the cherished memories shared with his mother will serve as a source of strength to help him find solace during this time of sorrow. My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family.” BJP leader K Annamalai also wote, “The news of the demise of Mrs. Mohini, mother of Mr. Ajith Kumar, the actor and racing enthusiast, due to old age, brings immense sorrow. At this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family. I pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord. Om Shanti!”

Last seen in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith has yet to announce his upcoming films. With Ajith Kumar Racing, he has been competing professionally in car racing worldwide recently.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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