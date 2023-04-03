Anirudh Ravichander gifted his shades to young fan that sang Leo theme, Twitter found his gesture 'too cute'. Watch

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently touring the USA for his concert, was recently impressed by the singing of a young fan that he met backstage. A video of Anirudh listening to a small kid singing the theme track of Vijay’s upcoming film Leo has surfaced on social media. In the video, he can be seen giving his shades to the kid after he finishes singing. Also read: Anirudh says Dhanush and him are working on a single Anirudh with a young fan in the US.

The theme track of Leo, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has music by Anirudh Ravichander, was recently released. The video was released to announce the title of the film and its theme was composed by Anirudh.

In the clip, Anirudh can be seen listening to the kid singing the track patiently. As he finishes, he removes his shades and gifts it to him. He says, ‘here, this is for you’. Several fans reacted to the video with heart emojis and described it as ‘cute’. One user wrote, “Ahhh how cute (sic).” Another user said, “That’s so sweet (sic).”

Leo marks the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. Tipped to be another gangster film laced with high action, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Priya Anand among others.

A few weeks ago, actor Sanjay Dutt joined the sets of the film in Kashmir where the team stayed and shot for close to two months. He plays the prime antagonist. The project marks his Tamil debut and will be his next major south release after last year’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Recently, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Leo will be a gangster film. However, he clarified that it won’t be a part of the film universe he’s building.

Popularly called LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi.

Meanwhile, it is after completing Leo that Lokesh will begin work on Kaithi 2 with Karthi. In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

He also has the next part of Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

