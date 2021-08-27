Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tamil cinema

Annabelle Sethupathi: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi starrer's first look unveiled

Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look of their multilingual feature film 'Annabelle Sethupathi'. The film is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on September 17.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi in Annabelle Sethupathi.

Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look of their multilingual feature film 'Annabelle Sethupathi', which is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on September 17.

Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and shared the film's poster along with the caption, "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS."

This film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathi, known for critically-acclaimed movies like Super Deluxe, Aandavan Kattalai, Master and Vikram Vedha.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the film is reportedly a horror-comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles.

Directed by Deepak Sundarajan, son of director and actor Sundarajan, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from 'Annabelle Sethupathi', the 34-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'DooBaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', and 'Blurr', along with many others in the pipeline.

