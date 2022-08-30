Anurag Kashyap reviews Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, calls it his favourite film: Saw the uncensored version…

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised Pa Ranjith’s latest Tamil film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which he saw at a special screening in Mumbai recently. Calling it his favourite film of Ranjith, the Dobaaraa director took to Instagram on Tuesday to review the movie in a long post. He said the film is about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred. Read more: Anurag Kashyap hugs and praises PA Ranjith after watching his film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is Ranjith’s sixth film. Unlike his previous films that have predominantly explored caste and politics, this is the first time Ranjith has made a film about the idea of love and the politics behind it. Recently, pictures of Anurag hugging Ranjith after watching Natchathiram Nagargiradhu made their way online.

In his Instagram post, Anurag wrote, “Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version . This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head . There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other . They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds.”

He further wrote, “It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred . Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith . This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew.”

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which releases in cinemas on Wednesday, stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. Ranjith had revealed in an interview that he had initially planned to make this movie right after Rajinikanth’s Kabali. However, the response that he got for Kabali, pushed him to work on another film (Kaala) with Rajinikanth immediately.

