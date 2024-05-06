Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 3: Tamannaah Bhatia film mints nearly 8 crore on first Sunday

Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 3: Helmed by Sundar C, the film has been earning well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹18 crore since its release. (Also Read | Aranmanai 4 movie review: A template Sundar C horror-comedy aimed at the masses) Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from Aranmanai 4.

Aranmanai 4 India box office

Aranmanai 4 opened in theatres with around ₹4.65 crore [Tamil: ₹4.15 crore; Telugu: ₹50 lakh] on day one and ₹6.65 crore [Tamil: ₹6.05 crore; Telugu: ₹60 lakh] on day two. The horror comedy earned ₹ 7.50 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. So far, the film earned ₹18.80 crore. It had an overall 56.31% Tamil occupancy on Sunday.

About Aranmanai 4

The film is directed and written by Sundar C. Aranmanai 4 stars Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash, KS Ravikumar, Kovai Sarala, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

Initially, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on April 26. Now, it released on May 3. It has been produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax. It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, released in 2021.

Aranmanai 4 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Sundar C’s Aranmanai series is meant for the masses who just want to entertained without too much of logic – they want some jump scares, some funny dialogues and comical exchanges between the cast, some fights, some element of faith, a thumping song and the climax where the evil is vanquished and everyone’s a happy family once again. With four installments now, the director seems to have aced the concept because this is exactly what Aranmanai 4 is all about as well. Aranmanai 4 is timepass and if you go in with no expectations, you will not come out raving about the film but you won’t come out bitterly disappointed either."