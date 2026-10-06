Atlee calls Anant Ambani his best friend, responds to criticism over wife's ‘Anant's brigade’ outfit: ‘He stood by me when I struggled in Mumbai’

Filmmaker Atlee recently celebrated the success of his Tamil production Baththa with a speech about his life and career. He addressed trolling over his looks and criticism over his wife, Priya, wearing a choli with ‘Anant’s Brigade’ written on it to Anant Ambani’s wedding in 2024. As the picture resurfaced and drew fresh criticism, the director called Anant his best friend, stating that the industrialist’s son has been supportive as he has struggled in Mumbai.

Atlee calls Anant Ambani his best friend

Atlee's wife, Priya, wore a choli with 'Anant's Brigade' embroidered on it to Anant Ambani's wedding. (PTI)

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At the success meet, a reporter asked Atlee how he feels about having made successful films in Kollywood and Bollywood, yet not seeing trolling back home about his appearance or his wife’s outfit at the Ambani wedding. “Let them say whatever they want. Yes, my skin is dark,” replied Atlee, adding, “They call me average, and they can have their own opinions. I was asked four times to play the lead in films, but I turned them down. I am just telling you about it.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then addressed Priya’s ‘Anant’s Brigade’ choli at the Ambani wedding and said, “Anant Ambani is my best friend. He is my closest friend. In Mumbai, when I was struggling, he stood by me. He has held my hand, so let people say a thousand things. He is my friend. Let them say whatever they want to say. We will prove with our work. My answer has always been my films.” Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor had also worn similar cholis to the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then addressed Priya’s ‘Anant’s Brigade’ choli at the Ambani wedding and said, “Anant Ambani is my best friend. He is my closest friend. In Mumbai, when I was struggling, he stood by me. He has held my hand, so let people say a thousand things. He is my friend. Let them say whatever they want to say. We will prove with our work. My answer has always been my films.” Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor had also worn similar cholis to the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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Atlee’s recent work

Atlee’s last directorial was the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film, which marked his Bollywood debut, grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide. He has since produced Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, and Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi. Baby John is the Hindi remake of Atlee’s 2016 Vijay-starrer Theri.

Atlee had a successful career in Kollywood before he ventured into Bollywood. He debuted with Mugaputhagam in 2011, but found success with Raja Rani in 2013. He worked mostly with Vijay after that for the films Theri, Mersal and Bigil before making Jawan. Atlee is currently shooting for a sci-fi film titled Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

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The filmmaker spoke about Baththa and Raaka at the success meet and said, “People would’ve laughed at me in school if I had said I was going to do a film with SRK and Vijay anna, but I did it. Just like that, I wish to take Baththa to the Oscars. I want to see what it feels like. I will do everything to stand on that stage and speak in Tamil.” He also added, “Tamil people will feel really proud of Raaka. The Hollywood people working on it were stunned by it. I’m so happy about that.”