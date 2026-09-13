‘Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise in same place’: CM Vijay, Ajith Kumar invite Hollywood comparison at Silverstone Le Mans race

The Le Mans Cup race held at Silverstone, England, this Saturday saw Kollywood stars steal the show. With Ajith Kumar competing and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attending to wave the green flag, the race was exciting in more ways than one. The Tamil stars even invited a Hollywood comparison while there. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan joins TN CM Vijay, TVK minister at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Le Mans race. Watch)
Vijay, Ajith, compared to Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt
As Vijay stood on the circuit to flag off the race in which Ajith competed, sports commentators tried to explain their stardom to those not in the know. As the camera panned onto Vijay, one commentator said, “This is C Joseph Vijay. Another, now ex, I think film star, now involved in politics in his home. Another huge star.”
He then tried to explain their stardom, adding, “So, think in terms of…if you’re not really understanding what we’ve got here. Think about a part of the world with a massive population and their version of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, in the same place at the same time. That’s what it is.” Another commentator jumped in and said, “Yeah, worlds colliding. Brad Pitt has been in a movie recently about Formula 1 cars and Formula 1 championships.” Both expressed hope that a Formula 2 movie would follow, with Ajith as the star, and agreed it would be ‘quite cool’.
Deep Dive
Why did commentators compare Vijay and Ajith to Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise during the Le Mans race?
What role did C Joseph Vijay play at the Silverstone Le Mans race?
How did fans react to the presence of Vijay and Ajith at the Silverstone Le Mans race?
As soon as a clip of this interaction went viral, fans could not keep calm. “The elevation given by commentator is best than KGF or other Indian movies,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “They don't know that, he is our Sonny Hayes,” wrote another, referring to Pitt’s character in the F1 movie. Numerous others also posted the clip, adding crying and heart emojis to express their happiness at seeing their favourite Kollywood stars compared with Hollywood stars.{{/usCountry}}
As soon as a clip of this interaction went viral, fans could not keep calm. “The elevation given by commentator is best than KGF or other Indian movies,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “They don't know that, he is our Sonny Hayes,” wrote another, referring to Pitt’s character in the F1 movie. Numerous others also posted the clip, adding crying and heart emojis to express their happiness at seeing their favourite Kollywood stars compared with Hollywood stars.{{/usCountry}}
Trisha Krishnan joins Vijay at the race
Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna also joined Vijay at the Le Mans race to see Ajith compete. Videos show Vijay and Aadhav standing on a balcony as Trisha peeks down to see the race. Radhika Sarathkumar had met Trisha and Ajith hours before the race. Fans also spotted Trisha visiting Ajith and Vijay in the tent they sat in before the race.
Ajith last starred with Trisha in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025. He will soon star in Dare Devil. Vijay last starred in Jana Nayagan, which is touted to be his last film.
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