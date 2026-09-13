‘Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise in same place’: CM Vijay, Ajith Kumar invite Hollywood comparison at Silverstone Le Mans race

The Le Mans Cup race held at Silverstone, England, this Saturday saw Kollywood stars steal the show. With Ajith Kumar competing and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attending to wave the green flag, the race was exciting in more ways than one. The Tamil stars even invited a Hollywood comparison while there. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan joins TN CM Vijay, TVK minister at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Le Mans race. Watch)

Vijay, Ajith, compared to Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt

Vijay and Ajith Kumar ahead of the Le Mans race in Silverstone.

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As Vijay stood on the circuit to flag off the race in which Ajith competed, sports commentators tried to explain their stardom to those not in the know. As the camera panned onto Vijay, one commentator said, “This is C Joseph Vijay. Another, now ex, I think film star, now involved in politics in his home. Another huge star.”

He then tried to explain their stardom, adding, “So, think in terms of…if you’re not really understanding what we’ve got here. Think about a part of the world with a massive population and their version of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, in the same place at the same time. That’s what it is.” Another commentator jumped in and said, “Yeah, worlds colliding. Brad Pitt has been in a movie recently about Formula 1 cars and Formula 1 championships.” Both expressed hope that a Formula 2 movie would follow, with Ajith as the star, and agreed it would be ‘quite cool’.

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Deep Dive Why did commentators compare Vijay and Ajith to Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise during the Le Mans race? Commentators drew the comparison to illustrate the level of fame and stardom Vijay and Ajith hold in Tamil cinema, akin to the recognition Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have in Hollywood. What role did C Joseph Vijay play at the Silverstone Le Mans race? C Joseph Vijay attended the race as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and waved the ceremonial green flag to signal the start of the race, showing his support for Ajith Kumar. How did fans react to the presence of Vijay and Ajith at the Silverstone Le Mans race? Fans were ecstatic to see both stars together, with many expressing their excitement on social media, highlighting the moment as significant due to the long-standing perceived rivalry between the two.

{{^usCountry}} As soon as a clip of this interaction went viral, fans could not keep calm. “The elevation given by commentator is best than KGF or other Indian movies,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “They don't know that, he is our Sonny Hayes,” wrote another, referring to Pitt’s character in the F1 movie. Numerous others also posted the clip, adding crying and heart emojis to express their happiness at seeing their favourite Kollywood stars compared with Hollywood stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as a clip of this interaction went viral, fans could not keep calm. “The elevation given by commentator is best than KGF or other Indian movies,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “They don't know that, he is our Sonny Hayes,” wrote another, referring to Pitt’s character in the F1 movie. Numerous others also posted the clip, adding crying and heart emojis to express their happiness at seeing their favourite Kollywood stars compared with Hollywood stars. {{/usCountry}}

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Trisha Krishnan joins Vijay at the race

Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna also joined Vijay at the Le Mans race to see Ajith compete. Videos show Vijay and Aadhav standing on a balcony as Trisha peeks down to see the race. Radhika Sarathkumar had met Trisha and Ajith hours before the race. Fans also spotted Trisha visiting Ajith and Vijay in the tent they sat in before the race.

Ajith last starred with Trisha in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025. He will soon star in Dare Devil. Vijay last starred in Jana Nayagan, which is touted to be his last film.