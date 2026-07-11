Chezhiyan, National Award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer, dies at 57; Tamil industry mourns the immense loss

The Tamil film industry has lost one of its most respected filmmakers. National Award-winning director and cinematographer R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on July 10, 2026, after a prolonged illness. He was 57 at the time of his passing and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai's Taramani area in recent weeks.

Industry mourns his death

R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on July 10, 2026, after a prolonged illness

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief across the film fraternity, with actors like Vijay Sethupathi, directors such as Adham Bava and Kayal Devaraj, along with numerous admirers and industry colleagues, taking to social media to honour his enduring legacy. Vijay Sethupathi took to X to write, “Rest in peace, Chezhiyan sir 💔.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In Tamil, Adham Bava wrote, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of my dear friend, cinematographer, and director Mr. Chezhiyan. His noble nature—always wearing a smile and interacting with everyone with simplicity and affection—along with his rare artistic contributions to the Tamil film industry, will forever remain in our memories. I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and everyone in the film fraternity. May God grant them the strength, comfort, and peace to endure this immense loss.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Tamil, Adham Bava wrote, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of my dear friend, cinematographer, and director Mr. Chezhiyan. His noble nature—always wearing a smile and interacting with everyone with simplicity and affection—along with his rare artistic contributions to the Tamil film industry, will forever remain in our memories. I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and everyone in the film fraternity. May God grant them the strength, comfort, and peace to endure this immense loss.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Filmmaker Sasikumar also shared a series of photos remembering the late filmmaker and wrote, “A good cinematographer does not merely create scenes; they breathe life into emotions as well. Our deepest tribute to Chezhiyan Sar, who safeguarded that art throughout his lifetime #RIPChezhiyan.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kayal Devaraj mourned the loss of his longtime friend Chezhiyan. “#Chezhiyan is my friend. Village companion. The life companion who boarded the train with me when I set off for Chennai for the cinema. I don't even know how to offer condolences to his family,” he wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From engineering graduate to celebrated cinematographer

Born in Sivaganga, R Chezhiyan first studied Civil Engineering before choosing to pursue the world of cinema instead. He learned the craft under acclaimed cinematographer P.C. Sriram and stepped into the industry as an independent cinematographer with Balaji Sakthivel's Kalloori (2007).

From there, Chezhiyan went on to lens several acclaimed Tamil films, including Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Paradesi and Joker. His cinematography stood out for its honesty, with every frame feeling grounded and deeply connected to the characters and their surroundings.

His work in Bala's Paradesi brought him international recognition, winning him the Best Cinematography Award at the BFI London Film Festival in 2013. The honour further cemented his place among India's most respected cinematographers.

A teacher who shaped future filmmakers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chezhiyan's impact wasn't limited to the films he created. He was equally passionate about helping the next generation of filmmakers find their footing. Through The Film School, he spent years teaching and mentoring aspiring directors, sharing not just technical skills but also his way of looking at cinema. One of his proudest efforts saw 34 of his students directing 34 independent feature films simultaneously.

His love for cinema also extended to writing. He authored Ulaga Cinema, a collection of essays on world cinema that became popular among film students and movie lovers alike.