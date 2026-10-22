Chinmayi Sripaada says she was stand-in for Shreya Ghoshal; learnt Jodi Jodi song from Ramayana last minute before performance

The audio launch event for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was held in Chennai on Wednesday evening. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada performed the wedding song Jodi Jodi from the film, leaving fans impressed. Later, she stated that she rehearsed at the last minute for the song composed by AR Rahman and originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Chinmayi on singing Jodi Jodi from Ramayana

Chinmayi Sripaada debuted the song Jodi Jodi from Ramayana in Chennai.

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After performing Jodi Jodi at the Ramayana event, Chinmayi was showered with love from fans who appreciated her rendition. While some thought that Chinmayi had sung the Tamil version of the song, which sees Shreya’s vocals in Hindi, the singer clarified that she was a stand-in. She also revealed that she had rehearsed at the last minute before her performance.

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{{^usCountry}} Chinmayi referred to the Tamil version of the song, Judi Jodi, and wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account, “Judi Jodi is beautifully sung originally by the Goat Shreya Ghoshal. I was a stand in and learned the song literally at the very last minute.” She also thanked Rahman for giving her the opportunity to sing it on stage, adding, “I am grateful for the opportunity and to my Guru, Rahman Sir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinmayi referred to the Tamil version of the song, Judi Jodi, and wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account, “Judi Jodi is beautifully sung originally by the Goat Shreya Ghoshal. I was a stand in and learned the song literally at the very last minute.” She also thanked Rahman for giving her the opportunity to sing it on stage, adding, “I am grateful for the opportunity and to my Guru, Rahman Sir.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Who originally sang the Ramayana wedding song Jodi Jodi? Shreya Ghoshal originally sang Jodi Jodi. Chinmayi Sripaada performed it at the film’s Chennai audio launch as a stand-in. How did Chinmayi Sripaada prepare to perform Jodi Jodi? Chinmayi said she learned the song and rehearsed at the very last minute before performing it. She thanked AR Rahman for the opportunity. Who composed Ramayana’s Jodi Jodi, and how did listeners react? AR Rahman composed the wedding song, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas. Listeners praised Chinmayi’s live performance and described the song as beautiful and devotional.

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The song Jodi Jodi has yet to be released by the makers of Ramayana and T-Series. It is also not a part of the jukebox they had released. When a fan wrote, “Mam you also sang it very beautifullly!! And Infact we heard the song first time in your voice only,” Chinmayi replied, “Thank you for your kindness.” She also clarified to another fan that Mangal Rang was also sung by Shreya for the film, not her.

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This is not the first time Rahman roped in Chinmayi to perform a song originally sung by another singer for the film. Her rendition of Muththa Mazhai at the Thug Life event last year remains memorable. Dhee sang it for the film, though Chinmayi’s version still remains widely loved. Back then, too, the singer was a stand-in for the original singer, who couldn’t perform for various reasons.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, the cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta also star in it. The first part is hitting screens on November 5 for Diwali, and the second part will be released in 2027.