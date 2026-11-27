On Thursday, Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor C Joseph Vijay attended an award ceremony held in Chennai to honour students who topped the 10th and 12th exams. But a moment from the evening, that has now been widely circulated on social media, shows the actor turning comedian Ramar’s famous catchphrase into a dig at his opponents. Ramar and the cast of the TV show Cooku With Comali were thrilled.

Vijay turns Ramar’s catchphrase into a dig

Vijay used Ramar's famous catchphrase from Cooku With Comali at a public event. more less

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On the cooking show Cooku With Comali, Ramar often appears in various get-ups to lend humour to the show. One of his famous catchphrases goes, “Aiyayo vandhutaare…kalaaipaare (Oh no, he’s here… he’s going to tease me),” when he’s dressed as a lady. On the show, he says it in a highly exaggerated manner while flailing his hands, prompting laughter.

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At the event on Thursday, Vijay was talking about the opposition party when he used the same catchphrase as a dig while flailing his hands and laughing. The moment led to cheers, and the clip soon began circulating on social media. Ramar also posted it on his Instagram account, stitching the CM actor’s recreation with his original clip. He also used the famous ‘Hey, I've seen this one, this is a classic’ meme to make his point.

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Shabana Shajahan Aryan, who was a contestant on season 6 of the cooking show, also posted Vijay’s clip, tagging Ramar and writing, “Ayyaaaaa,” with laughter and heart emojis. Several others also dug up other clips of Ramar using the phrase. Season 7 winner Samyuktha Shanmughanathan even commented, “Everyone watches cook with comali.” “Bro Create A Generational Meme,” read one fan comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Shabana Shajahan Aryan, who was a contestant on season 6 of the cooking show, also posted Vijay’s clip, tagging Ramar and writing, “Ayyaaaaa,” with laughter and heart emojis. Several others also dug up other clips of Ramar using the phrase. Season 7 winner Samyuktha Shanmughanathan even commented, “Everyone watches cook with comali.” “Bro Create A Generational Meme,” read one fan comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramar, whose real name is Devakottai Ramanathan, became a household name thanks to shows such as Kalakka Povathu Yaru, Asatha Povathu Yaaru, Agada Vigadam, Tamil Paechu Engal Moochu, and more. He has also travelled the world to give stand-up performances.

Vijay’s transition to politics

Vijay is the first actor in four decades to transition from cinema to becoming the chief minister within two years of forming his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He achieved this feat after Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) did the same in a united Andhra Pradesh with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin also ventured into politics with his father, MK Stalin, of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), serving as deputy CM while his father served as CM. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, hit screens in July.