Cricketer Sanju Samson books entire theatre for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, says everyone in the team who knows Tamil is coming to watch the film

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson may be used to fans cheering for his every shot on the cricket field, but there is one superstar who leaves him starstruck — none other than Rajinikanth. The cricketer recently revealed his excitement about watching the Tamil superstar’s latest film, Jailer 2, and even booked an entire theatre to enjoy the cinematic experience with his family and friends.

Sanju Samson books entire theatre for Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

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In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sanju spoke about his admiration for Rajinikanth and how he always looks forward to watching the veteran actor’s films. The cricketer, who was unable to catch the film earlier due to a professional commitment in Delhi, was thrilled to finally watch it on the big screen.

Sanju Samson books an entire theatre for Jailer 2

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Speaking about his plans to watch the film, Sanju said, “I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I'm actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn't watch it.”

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Deep Dive Why did Sanju Samson book an entire theatre to watch Jailer 2? Samson said he loves watching Rajinikanth’s films and was excited to see the actor on the big screen. He had missed an earlier opportunity because of a professional event in Delhi. Who is joining Sanju Samson for his Jailer 2 screening? Samson invited his friends and said his wife would be there. Team members and support staff who know Tamil were also expected to attend. What is Jailer 2 about? The sequel follows Rajinikanth’s Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired lawman who is drawn back into action. He faces new enemies while trying to protect his family.

{{^usCountry}} He further revealed that he had arranged a special screening for his loved ones, adding, “But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen. Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further revealed that he had arranged a special screening for his loved ones, adding, “But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen. Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming.” {{/usCountry}}

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All About Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired lawman whose life takes another dramatic turn as he is drawn back into action.

The film also sees Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff also reprise their cameo roles, with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances.

Jailer 2’s worldwide collection has surpassed ₹477 crore. On Sunday, Dilipkumar thanked audiences for their love for the film. He posted a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”