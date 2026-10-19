Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹239 crore on 1st Monday, faces nearly 29% dip after blockbuster weekend
Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Nelson and Rajinikanth's sequel to their 2023 hit has performed well during its first weekend, here's how it's doing.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer is holding its own on its first Monday after a stellar weekend. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore net mark in India after its first weekend, showing a slight dip/managing to hold its own on Monday.
(Also Read: Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth brings in over ₹420 crore in 1st weekend; overtakes Coolie)
Jailer 2 box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected ₹39.95 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹239.85 crore. The film showed an occupancy of 48.8% across 14,976 shows. It is performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and Hindi, bringing in ₹30.50 crore in its original language alone with ₹174.20 crore total collection.
Jailer 2 registered an opening of ₹59.70 crore when it was released on October 15. The film saw a dip on Friday, bringing in ₹37.10 crore. It recovered during the weekend, collecting ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. The film ended its first weekend with a domestic collection of around ₹199 crore.
Jailer 2 has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. With the film benefiting from Navaratri and Dasara despite entering the weekdays, it remains to be seen whether it holds steady till the next weekend. The Rajinikanth film also had the advantage of no competition at the Tamil box office.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to Jailer (2023). The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameos.
After seeing the response to Jailer 2, Nelson thanked fans and wrote on his social media, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support. @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @sunpictures.”
Jailer 2 sees retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian face new enemies from the idol smuggling network after his son’s death in the first part. He relies on new and old friends to keep his family safe, all while ensuring they don’t learn the truth about recent events. It ends with a hint that Muthu might not be done fighting yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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