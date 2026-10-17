Malayalam actor Aaryan says Jailer 2 made him happy as a Rajinikanth fan, broken-hearted as a Mohanlal fan

Aaryan took to his Instagram account to post his review of Jailer 2. “As a Rajinikanth fan, I walked out of Jailer 2 happy. As a Nelson fan, I was pretty much satisfied. But the Mohanlal fan in me walked out with a broken heart!” he candidly wrote before explaining why he thought that way.

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth -starrer Jailer 2 was released in theatres this Thursday to much fanfare. Mohanlal reprised his role as Mathew and played a cameo in the sequel to the 2023 hit. While the film has been receiving praise for the way it portrays Rajinikanth, Mohanlal fans have been disappointed with the way their favourite Malayalam star is presented. Malayalam actor Aaryan said as much in his review of the film.

What role does Mohanlal play in Jailer 2, and how much does he appear?

What role does Mohanlal play in Jailer 2, and how much does he appear?

“Coming to the film, the first half was TERRIFIC! It was so good that I expected the second half to take things to a whole new level. Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to those expectations. Still, a thoroughly entertaining experience, though not as satisfying as the first Jailer. Suraj Ettan was just superb. And that new cameo was (fire emoji),” further read his review.

Aaryan then explained why he was disappointed with Jailer 2 as far as Mohanlal was concerned, writing, “What I loved most about Jailer 1 was how Nelson gave Mohanlal, Shivanna, and Jackie Shroff their own powerful screen presence alongside Rajinikanth. Even in Thalaivar's film, each of them had their own glorious mass moments. This time, that balance felt missing, with the spotlight leaning a little too heavily towards Rajini alone.” He even wrote, “Nelson bro ... couldn't you have at least kept those Lalettan shots from the trailer?!”

However, he ended his note with, “Definitely a film worth watching! But my dear fellow Lalettan fans, better leave your expectations outside the theatre before walking in! Still a Nelson fan. Still a Rajini fan. But Ennaikkum Ennaikkum (forever), a Lalettan fan!”

Aaryan, who debuted in 2010 with the film Tournament – Play & Replay, last starred in One with Mammootty in 2021. He gained fame for directing the short film Burn My Body in 2015.