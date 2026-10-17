Malayalam actor Aaryan says Jailer 2 made him happy as a Rajinikanth fan, broken-hearted as a Mohanlal fan
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer sees Mohanlal reprising his cameo. Know all about it.
Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 was released in theatres this Thursday to much fanfare. Mohanlal reprised his role as Mathew and played a cameo in the sequel to the 2023 hit. While the film has been receiving praise for the way it portrays Rajinikanth, Mohanlal fans have been disappointed with the way their favourite Malayalam star is presented. Malayalam actor Aaryan said as much in his review of the film.
(Also Read: ‘Trimming scenes involving superstar like Mohanlal unnecessary’: Costume designer publicly calls out Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 team; fans agree)
Malayalam actor on Jailer 2
Aaryan took to his Instagram account to post his review of Jailer 2. “As a Rajinikanth fan, I walked out of Jailer 2 happy. As a Nelson fan, I was pretty much satisfied. But the Mohanlal fan in me walked out with a broken heart!” he candidly wrote before explaining why he thought that way.
Deep Dive
“Coming to the film, the first half was TERRIFIC! It was so good that I expected the second half to take things to a whole new level. Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to those expectations. Still, a thoroughly entertaining experience, though not as satisfying as the first Jailer. Suraj Ettan was just superb. And that new cameo was (fire emoji),” further read his review.
Aaryan then explained why he was disappointed with Jailer 2 as far as Mohanlal was concerned, writing, “What I loved most about Jailer 1 was how Nelson gave Mohanlal, Shivanna, and Jackie Shroff their own powerful screen presence alongside Rajinikanth. Even in Thalaivar's film, each of them had their own glorious mass moments. This time, that balance felt missing, with the spotlight leaning a little too heavily towards Rajini alone.” He even wrote, “Nelson bro ... couldn't you have at least kept those Lalettan shots from the trailer?!”
However, he ended his note with, “Definitely a film worth watching! But my dear fellow Lalettan fans, better leave your expectations outside the theatre before walking in! Still a Nelson fan. Still a Rajini fan. But Ennaikkum Ennaikkum (forever), a Lalettan fan!”
Aaryan, who debuted in 2010 with the film Tournament – Play & Replay, last starred in One with Mammootty in 2021. He gained fame for directing the short film Burn My Body in 2015.
Mohanlal in Jailer 2
Mohanlal’s character, Mathew, was introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. Dressed in flashy shirts and sunglasses, he’s shown as a notorious smuggler and Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian’s friend. The second part brings back his character, with the actor getting a key scene during the film’s climax. However, it looks like the actor had more scenes which were trimmed.
The actor’s costume designer, Jishad Shamsudeen, also called out the film’s team. He wrote on Instagram, “From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a Sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me.” The Malayalam audience has also expressed disappointment with Mohanlal’s runtime and scenes in the sequel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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