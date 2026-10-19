Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth brings in over ₹420 crore in 1st weekend; overtakes Coolie
Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Nelson Dilipkumar's Rajinikanth-starrer has done good business in its first weekend.
Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 hit screens on October 15 amid high expectations. The film lived up to it, given that their 2023 film Jailer was a massive hit. The sequel, which also features a bevvy of stars, has outperformed not just the first film but also Rajinikanth’s previous film, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.
Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection
Rajinikanth and Nelson’s Jailer 2 grossed over ₹424 crore worldwide in just four days of its release and its first weekend. It brought in over ₹119 crore net and ₹234 crore gross in India in its first weekend, and ₹190 crore gross overseas. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 even before it completed its first weekend, and in just three days.
Jailer 2 has outperformed both the first film and Rajinikanth’s previous film Coolie. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer grossed ₹306.34 crore worldwide when it was released in 2023, and Coolie, in 2025, grossed ₹382.50 crore in four days. Jailer 2’s collections are far ahead of this year’s higher grossers in Tamil, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which made ₹324.68 crore and Suriya’s Karuppu, which collected ₹310.12 crore.
Deep Dive
Coolie grossed ₹518 crore in its lifetime and was the highest-grossing Tamil film last year. As Jailer 2 has the advantage of Navaratri and Dasara despite entering the weekday, it remains to be seen if it stays steady.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It was produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. The film opened to largely positive reviews.
Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprised their cameos in the sequel from the first part, with a Bollywood and a Kollywood actor joining them for special appearances. The film also had the advantage of no competition in Tamil at the box office, though it had Ranabaali to contend with in the Telugu-dubbed version. Jailer 2 takes the story forward with Tiger Muthuvel Pandian fighting new enemies while ensuring his family never finds out the truth about his son’s death. The film ends teasing that Muthu might have another foe to contend with soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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