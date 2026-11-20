Actor Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga have often been by his side at key public events, including a recent award show. At the event, the father and sons expressed their mutual appreciation, with the latter struggling to pick their father's favourite films. Dhanush even joked that he aims to make his sons proud so he can demand the same in return someday.

Dhanush’s reason for making sons proud

Dhanush with his sons Linga and Yatra when he received his National Award.

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At an awards ceremony by CNN-News18, Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga were asked to name their favourite films of their father. Both stated that it was difficult to choose, stating that they adore him. “They are very shy, like me. Whatever I do, I do just to make these two boys proud. Because in the future, I will expect these two boys to make me proud. So, I might as well make them proud today. So that I can demand that out of them,” joked Dhanush.

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“It’s just really lame to say I love them because every father does. But still, I love you, Yatra and Linga. I just wanted them here, and luckily, they were abroad somewhere, and they flew down just to be here for this. Because it’s so important to us. They’ll be ten times bigger than me,” added the actor, revealing that they flew down from Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran’s wedding to be with him.

Rajinikanth’s family vacations in Greece after wedding

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Deep Dive Why does Dhanush want to make his sons Yatra and Linga proud? Dhanush said he wants to make his sons proud now so he can expect them to make him proud in the future. He made the remark jokingly at an awards ceremony. Why did Dhanush’s sons fly back from Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding? Yatra and Linga flew in to be with Dhanush at the awards event. He said it was important to him to have them there. What did Yatra and Linga say about choosing their favourite Dhanush film? They found it difficult to choose a favourite because they adore their father. The article does not name a film they selected.

{{^usCountry}} Anirudh and Kaviya married in Greece on November 11 and have since flown back to Chennai. But his uncle, Rajinikanth, and the family, including daughters Soundarya and Dhanush’s ex-wife Aishwarya, stayed back with the kids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anirudh and Kaviya married in Greece on November 11 and have since flown back to Chennai. But his uncle, Rajinikanth, and the family, including daughters Soundarya and Dhanush’s ex-wife Aishwarya, stayed back with the kids. {{/usCountry}}

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“What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway,” wrote Soundarya, posting pictures of Rajinikanth with the grandkids. Aishwarya also posted pictures of Yatra with Rajinikanth, and another of Linga with his arm around her shoulder.

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Dhanush and Anirudh have been frequent collaborators since the composer’s debut with 3 in 2012, which starred the actor and was directed by Aishwarya. Their last collaboration was Thiruchitrambalam in 2022, the same year Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation. The actor did not attend the composer’s wedding.

Dhanush’s most recent film is OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It also stars Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, hitting screens today (Friday). The actor has a yet-to-be-titled film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu lined up, as well as a film with Tamizh Murugan directed by Vetrimaaran.