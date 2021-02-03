Dhanush wishes for Jagame Thandiram to release in theatres

Actor Dhanush is hopeful for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram in theatres after reports emerged that the film will directly premiere on Netflix. Rumours have also emerged that Dhanush had a fall-out with the producer over the film’s release.

Over the last few days, several reports suggested that Jagame Thandiram has been signed for a direct release on Netflix, skipping theatres.

Dhanush took to Twitter and hoped for a theatrical release of the Karthik Subbaraj-directed movie.

“I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed (sic),” Dhanush wrote.

Jagame Thandiram marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj. It’s tipped to be an action drama with gangster elements. Predominant portion of the film has been shot in London over a course of 50 days in 2019.

Recently, reports claimed that Jagame Thandiram was eyeing Valentine’s Day weekend release. However, there’s no official clarity on the report from the makers.

Not long ago, the film’s producer Sashikanth had said they have no plans for direct-OTT release.

“Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” produced Sashikanth recently tweeted.

The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also awaits the release of Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming Tamil action-drama Karnan, which is confirmed for April release. It is believed that Karnan is based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991.

