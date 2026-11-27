Tamil actor Sananth, who shot to fame with Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, has been in the film industry for a decade now. While many believed the actor, who was born and raised in Chennai, was Tamil, he recently revealed on a podcast that he was actually Telugu. However, the actor claimed he identified as Tamil rather than Telugu because of where he grew up.

Sananth reveals he’s Telugu but identifies as Tamil

Sananth played one of the leads in Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy. more less

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On Mercy John’s podcast, Sananth spoke about who inspired him to pursue a career in films. Naming Rajinikanth, he said, “Thalaivar. Because of him. The magic of cinema, I got it through him. I would watch his films on TV, even though they always had half an hour of ads for every half hour of the film. Thalaivar has been the number one influence in getting me into films. Once I got seriously into films, I also started following a lot of influences from other languages.”

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When Sananth mentioned he would like to explore working across languages, the host brought up his Telugu roots. When she stated that many wouldn’t know he was Telugu, the actor corrected her, saying, “No, I am a Tamil person. It’s just that my mother tongue is Telugu. But I was born and brought up in Chennai. I can read and write Tamil, but not Telugu.” A clip of the interaction soon began circulating on social media, with many fans expressing shock at learning about his Telugu heritage.

Sananth’s career and rise to fame with Dorothy

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{{^usCountry}} Sananth began his career as an actor in 2015 with Bench Talkies, in the segment Madhu, directed by Rathna Kumar. Interestingly, his Dorothy co-star Rishikanth also starred in the anthology in a different segment titled Puzhu by Charukesh Sekar. And his Dorothy director, Karthik Subbaraj, was the anthology's creator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sananth began his career as an actor in 2015 with Bench Talkies, in the segment Madhu, directed by Rathna Kumar. Interestingly, his Dorothy co-star Rishikanth also starred in the anthology in a different segment titled Puzhu by Charukesh Sekar. And his Dorothy director, Karthik Subbaraj, was the anthology's creator. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the decade, Sananth starred in films such as Demonte Colony, Jil Jung Juk, Mercury, and Neelia, as well as shows like As I'm Suffering From Kadhal. He even worked with Karthik again in Petta and Mahaan, and played an uncredited role in Jigarthanda Double X. The actor also starred in Mani Ratnam’s anthology Navarasa for Netflix, in the Shaantha – Peace segment directed by Karthik.

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However, Dorothy, which had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, turned his life around. He played one of the leading roles along with Rishikanth and shot to fame. Sananth’s role as Subbu, a transgender woman who later identifies as Dorothy, received acclaim.