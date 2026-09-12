Dorothy stuns Toronto International Film Festival as Karthik Subbaraj film gets standing ovation at world premiere

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Centrepiece category. It is the first Tamil film to premiere at the acclaimed festival in a decade. The film received an enthusiastic response at its premiere, with the audience giving it a standing ovation.

Dorothy at TIFF

Team Dorothy at Toronoto International Film Festival.

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Videos from the premiere have now surfaced on X, taken at the Scotiabank Theatre, where the cast and crew, including Keerthy Suresh, Sananath, Rishikanth, as well as producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, were present. As the end credits displayed on screen, the team of Dorothy came on stage to talk about the film, and they were greeted with a standing ovation at the theatre.

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About Dorothy

{{^usCountry}} The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his 1540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, which showcases celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites, and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe, as per the press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his 1540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, which showcases celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites, and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe, as per the press release. {{/usCountry}}

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Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, “Dorothy is a film I've carried with me for a long time. It comes from a world I know intimately, one where friendship becomes a refuge, where love survives in silence, and where tenderness exists even in the harshest of places. Through this story, I wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters. While it's rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, I believe its emotions are universal. We're proud that its journey begins on a global stage like TIFF.”

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Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios said, "Dorothy has a distinctive cinematic voice, and this teaser captures just enough of its mood and emotional depth to spark curiosity, leaving you wanting to know more. It offers a compelling first glimpse into Karthik's beautifully crafted world with Ilaiyaraaja's music drawing you in. As we prepare for its World Premiere at TIFF, with our multiple Oscar-winning partners at Sikhya Entertainment at the helm, we look forward to introducing this exceptional cinematic experience to audiences from around the world".

Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said, "We've always been fans of Karthik Subbaraj's work. He's a master storyteller with the ability to tell deeply human stories through highly entertaining cinema. Knowing how long Dorothy has lived with him, and how deeply he has researched and nurtured this story over the years, makes this journey even more meaningful. We're incredibly proud to help bring that vision to the world alongside our partners at Jio Studios, and excited to finally share this first glimpse as the film begins its journey to its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival."

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The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25.