‘Wearing a tika is a problem’: Ektaa Kapoor calls out ‘Hinduphobia’ in entertainment industry, recalls being mocked for her faith

Ektaa Kapoor says wearing her faith openly has often invited judgement. The producer recently spoke about being mocked for wearing a tika and dhaaga, with people questioning her appearance and calling her a “freak” and a “tantrik”. In a conversation on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, she described what she sees as “Hinduphobia” in Bollywood and questioned why stories rooted in Hindu folklore and mythology are not always welcomed as readily as other forms of fantasy.

11. ‘Why is it shocking?’ Ektaa Kapoor recalls judgement over her faith, calls for greater acceptance of Hindu folklore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her remarks come after the release of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, which she produced, takes inspiration from Bihari folklore.

Ektaa Kapoor says Bollywood needs to embrace Indian folklore

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Talking about the film's reception, Ektaa said its connection to folklore mattered as much as the numbers it had earned. She also questioned why audiences and the industry seemed more comfortable with some kinds of fantasy than with stories drawn from Hindu traditions.

She said, “Numbers are great for the film (The Vvaan). What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology. So I'm so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There's so much more acceptance now.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Why are you dressed like a freak?’

{{^usCountry}} Ektaa recalled being judged for wearing religious symbols, particularly a tika and dhaaga, and said something as ordinary as expressing her faith could become a talking point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa recalled being judged for wearing religious symbols, particularly a tika and dhaaga, and said something as ordinary as expressing her faith could become a talking point. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Remembering one such incident, she said someone had asked her, "Why are you dressed like a freak?" she was taken aback by the comment and questioned why her choice of religious attire was being treated as something strange. “Wearing a tika and wearing a dhaaga is dressed like a freak, my darling? I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your religion on your sleeve is such a problem” she responded. During the conversation, Ranveer also brought up how Ektaa had been labelled a "tantrik".

Ektaa produced The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest combines fantasy and supernatural elements with folklore from Bihar. Its story takes inspiration from the beliefs surrounding the Maa Van Devi Temple in Bihta, around 35 kilometres from Patna.

The film hit the screens on September 25, opening at ₹8 crore net in India. So far, the film has collected ₹69.36 crore net domestically and ₹90.01 crore worldwide.

Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming slate

The producer has several projects lined up across films, digital entertainment and reality television. She recently announced that Balaji Telefilms is partnering with YouTube to create five original shows spanning 200 episodes. The upcoming slate includes Haq Se Season 2, Phir Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ektaa also confirmed that The Dirty Picture 2 was in development. She is also producing a TV show for Star Plus which will be led by Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya.