Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Filmmaker Bhagyaraj, wife Poornima test positive for Covid-19, son Shanthanu says entire family is in quarantine
tamil cinema

Filmmaker Bhagyaraj, wife Poornima test positive for Covid-19, son Shanthanu says entire family is in quarantine

Veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima tested positive to Covid-19, their son actor Shanthanu has revealed.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 06:37 PM IST
K Bhagyaraj with his wife Poornima.

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj on Friday took to Twitter to reveal that his parents, veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and Poornima, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Shanthanu added that the entire family and their staff have gone into quarantine.

Sharing the news, Shanthanu wrote on Twitter they were following doctor’s instructions.

Bhagyaraj is one of the senior-most filmmakers of Tamil cinema. He has directed over 30 films and is popular for playing the lead in his own films. He made his directorial debut with 1979 Tamil film Suvarilladha Chiththirangal and went on to direct widely popular films such as Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Anda 7 Naatkal and Mundhanai Mudichu among others. He is also popular as an actor.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

After Bhagyaraj stopped directing films, he shifted focus to playing character roles and has starred in over 75 films. Bhagyaraj’s wife Poornima is also an actor. She had starred with her husband in 1982 Tamil film Darling, Darling, Darling.

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj on Friday took to Twitter to reveal that his parents, veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and Poornima, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Shanthanu added that the entire family and their staff have gone into quarantine.

Sharing the news, Shanthanu wrote on Twitter they were following doctor’s instructions.

Bhagyaraj is one of the senior-most filmmakers of Tamil cinema. He has directed over 30 films and is popular for playing the lead in his own films. He made his directorial debut with 1979 Tamil film Suvarilladha Chiththirangal and went on to direct widely popular films such as Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Anda 7 Naatkal and Mundhanai Mudichu among others. He is also popular as an actor.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

After Bhagyaraj stopped directing films, he shifted focus to playing character roles and has starred in over 75 films. Bhagyaraj’s wife Poornima is also an actor. She had starred with her husband in 1982 Tamil film Darling, Darling, Darling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhagyaraj k. bhagyaraj covid 19 news

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt post as his film Arya completes 17 years: 'It changed my course as an actor'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 05:37 PM IST
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha makes dosa for her father, he calls it 'most unforgettable dosa ever'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:21 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP