Gautham Menon reacts after journalist mistakes him for Mani Ratnam, fan says: 'No words to explain presence of mind'

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon found himself in an awkward position when an interviewer mistook him for Mani Ratnam in a recent interview during the promotions of his latest release, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Gautham was asked about his experience of directing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, originally directed by Mani Ratnam, and his smart response has been hailed by many people on social media platforms. (Also Read | Vikram trends on Twitter after posing for picture with Gautham Menon. Here's why)

Gautham was recently in Hyderabad to promote the Telugu version of the film titled Life of Muthu. As part of an interview, Gautham was asked about his experience of directing his last film with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and other actors. The interviewer was actually referring to Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Gautham didn’t flinch at the question and gave a response that won the internet. In a video shared by a fan account on Twitter, he said, “It was very difficult to work with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Arvind Swami. You know to get their dates, they all are such busy actors. But, I am Mani Ratnam, and they will easily come when I call them."

"I start shooting at 4.30-5 in the morning, and they will all be there. If you heard Simbu doesn’t come to Gautham Menon’s film at 7 in the morning, for Mani sir, for me, he was there at 4.30 in the morning. It was a great experience," he also said. A person commented, “How GVM reacts in this is exactly how I react to everything in life these days. If they make assumptions about you, smile and be like seri appidiye vechiko (ok keep it that way).”

Another comment read, “No words to explain the presence of mind, the calmness and the composure during this interview. That smile while replying says it all. You are simply amazing the way you handled it sir (sic).”

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, released in 2018, is a Tamil-language crime drama. The film was produced by Mani Ratnam under the banner Madras Talkies, along with Lyca Productions. The film features Arvind Swami, Jyothika, Arun Vijay, Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Thiagarajan, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

