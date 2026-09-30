Humble Rajinikanth surprises fans by arriving at Dharman set in Mysuru in auto rickshaw. Watch

Fans of Tamil star Rajinikanth in Mysuru were in for a treat recently as the team of Dharman was spotted shooting outdoors. Filming is currently underway for the actioner directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Numerous fans who had found the shooting spot and waited to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth were pleasantly surprised when they saw him arrive in an auto rickshaw.

Rajinikanth arrives to Dharman set by rickshaw

Rajinikanth was shooting in Mysuru for Dharman when he arrived by a rickshaw.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Videos of Rajinikanth arriving at the set of Dharman by auto rickshaw began circulating on social media on Tuesday evening. Fans could be seen waiting and cheering loudly as they spotted the star coming on set. Rajinikanth's auto was flanked by his security, making it clear he was in it. He waved at fans and greeted them after getting down, before heading to shoot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Rajinikanth's security trying to close a gate to keep fans out after he arrived at the Dharman shooting spot. But as the fans' cheers kept getting louder, the actor walked out, dressed in a maroon shirt and veshti, to greet them. Even little kids could be spotted waiting with their parents, making his famous gesture from the Baba (2002) movie to greet him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Rajinikanth's security trying to close a gate to keep fans out after he arrived at the Dharman shooting spot. But as the fans' cheers kept getting louder, the actor walked out, dressed in a maroon shirt and veshti, to greet them. Even little kids could be spotted waiting with their parents, making his famous gesture from the Baba (2002) movie to greet him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in Dharman?

The announced cast of Dharman includes Rajinikanth, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. However, pictures and videos from the set hint that Telugu actors Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela might also be part of the project. One leaked video shows Sreeleela on the Dharman set in Mysuru, dressed in a pink-and-blue pattu pavadai (half saree).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A picture of Raashii posing with Ram and Rajinikanth has also been circulating on social media. TOI reported that the actor posted the picture as part of her Mysuru dump, but later deleted it after realising that Ram's casting hadn't been officially announced yet. Her new post, which did not feature the Telugu actor, now has glimpses of her enjoying the food and sights of Mysuru. The team of Dharman is yet to announce Ram or Sreeleela being part of the film.

About Dharman

In June this year, Kamal Haasan announced that the film he's producing with Rajinikanth is now titled Dharmanand, and that Ashwath will direct it. Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthi were previously brought on board to direct a film with Rajinikanth but were replaced. The first-look poster showed Rajinikanth dressed in scrubs, standing in an operating theatre with a bloody scalpel in his hand. Dead bodies can be seen sewn around him near his feet. “The deadly doctor,” reads the tagline for the film.