Jagame Thandhiram: From Pizza to Petta every Karthik Subbaraj film ranked

Karthik Subbaraj has evolved as one of the most exciting filmmakers in Tamil cinema since his breakout debut with 2012 horror-thriller Pizza, which featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. His latest film Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai, has landed directly on Netflix and has opened to mixed reviews.

In just a span of eight years since his debut, Karthik has made a mark for himself and has earned a decent fanbase. For those who’ve watched his latest outing Jagame Thandhiram and are wondering about his work, here’s every film by Karthik Subbaraj, ranked.





5. Mercury

Prabhudeva in Mercury.

Prabhudeva headlined this highly ambitious silent film Mercury, which threw the spotlight on the less privileged and the horrors of different agencies getting corporatized. This wordless thriller deserves to be lauded for the sound effects but otherwise is a lousy attempt at generating thrills. The film was promoted as a silent film and it generated a good pre-release hype but only to disappoint afterwards.

Mercury can be watched on Amazon Prime





4. Petta

Rajinikanth and Simran in Petta.

Petta marked Karthik Subbaraj’s maiden collaboration with actor Rajinikanth. In what could be best described as a major throwback to the 1990s, Petta is Karthik Subbaraj's love letter to Rajinikanth and he portrays him in the most crowd-pleasing fashion in a really long time. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Petta is Rajinikanth's best film since Enthiran, and it marked his return to form with trademark style and he does so by gracefully playing his age.

Petta can be watched on Netflix





3. Iraivi

Iraivi is a tribute to women.

A story about a few women told from the perspective of the men in their lives. Karthik Subbaraj’s Iraivi might have been a box-office dud, but it is a great tribute to women. This emotional drama hits you like a ton of bricks and it’s equally moving. With performances that deserve our respect, the film brings out the performer in filmmaker SJ Suryah, and he shines like a diamond.

Iraivi can be watched on Amazon Prime





2. Jigarthanda

Jigarthanda stars Siddharth and Bobby Simha.





Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda was both a meta film and a thriller. It’s centered on a young filmmaker who sets out to make his first film on a real life gangster and the repercussions he has to pay for it. Jigarthanda is completely subversive in nature and It's biographical too, probably in taking us through the journey of a filmmaker who has successfully found a way to make his films against the system without being penalized for it.

Jigarthanda can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar





1. Pizza

Vijay Sethupathi plays a Pizza delivery boy who gets caught in a haunted house.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

In Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza, the fear factor that we usually associate with horror-thrillers is turned on its head. The film follows a pizza delivery boy, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who gets locked in a supposedly haunted bungalow. It’s a paranormal thriller with a delicious twist and the film works even now after so many years.

Pizza can be watched on Sun Nxt

ott:10