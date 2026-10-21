Jailer 2 action director shuts down rumours of body double used instead of Mohanlal in climax; Malayalam actor's stand-in clarifies

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 might have made Rajinikanth fans happy, but it left Malayalam star Mohanlal’s fans fuming. Even as outrage over the short runtime turned into fans being miffed over trimmed scenes, theories began floating around about the actor using a body double to shoot key scenes. Many claimed that a particular scene near the climax revealed his stunt double, raising the question of whether it was even Mohanlal walking alongside Rajinikanth. The film’s action director, Chethan Ramshi D’Souza, and Mohanlal’s stand-in, Jobi Kodakara, have now put these rumours to rest.

Jobi Kodakara says he was Mohanlal's body double in a few scenes from Nelson's Jailer 2.

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(Also Read: ₹540 crore worldwide by Dussehra">Jailer 2 screenings halted in Canada due to exhibitor-distributor issues after Rajinikanth film grosses over ₹540 crore worldwide by Dussehra)

Rumours about Mohanlal in Jailer 2 clarified

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Action director Chethan recently shared a joint post with cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan on Instagram, thanking him for making his work look so good on screen in Jailer 2. Underneath his post, a fan questioned what was on many people’s minds, writing, “Sir 2 doubts . Why mohanlal sir intro is trimmed i hope there are quite scenes of stars are trimmed and other question in the car scene does mohanlal acted in the scene or dupe .There is a circulation regarding dupe acted in the scene.” While Chethan did not answer the first part of the question, he busted rumours about the second part, writing, “It’s him.”

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Deep Dive Did Mohanlal use a body double in the Jailer 2 climax? Action director Chethan Ramshi D’Souza said Mohanlal himself appeared in the scene. Stand-in Jobi Kodakara also said the face shown in the climax was not his. Which Jailer 2 scenes did Mohanlal’s stand-in shoot? Jobi Kodakara said he appeared in only one or two shots in the airport sequence near the climax. The shots show hands changing gears and pressing the accelerator; his face is not shown. Why did Jailer 2 fans think a body double played Mohanlal in the climax? The rumours grew after Jobi posted photos from the set wearing clothes like Mohanlal’s. Fans also questioned a scene featuring Mohanlal alongside Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

Jailer 2 action director answers fan question about Mohanlal.

Mohanlal’s body double clarifies his scenes

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, Jobi, who claims to have worked as a stand-in for Mohanlal in Jailer 2, clarified which scenes he shot. On the Jango Space YouTube channel, he stated that his contribution was only for a few shots involving his hands and legs. Rumours that it was Jobi or AI, not Mohanlal, during the film’s climax only intensified after the body double posted pictures on his social media from the set, dressed exactly like Mohanlal. The scene everyone’s talking about features Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff together. There’s another scene featuring only Mohanlal that has also become a bone of contention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, Jobi, who claims to have worked as a stand-in for Mohanlal in Jailer 2, clarified which scenes he shot. On the Jango Space YouTube channel, he stated that his contribution was only for a few shots involving his hands and legs. Rumours that it was Jobi or AI, not Mohanlal, during the film’s climax only intensified after the body double posted pictures on his social media from the set, dressed exactly like Mohanlal. The scene everyone’s talking about features Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff together. There’s another scene featuring only Mohanlal that has also become a bone of contention. {{/usCountry}}

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“Only one or two shots featuring me have been used in the film, to be honest, only parts of my hands and legs are visible. These appear in the airport scene during the climax. There is a shot of someone changing gears while driving, and another showing someone pressing the accelerator,” explained Jobi, adding, “That’s all. They are among the finest actors in the world, so perhaps I was brought in due to schedule or time constraints. My face has not been shown anywhere. The face that people claim is shown in the climax isn’t mine. I am certain about that.” The stand-in also claimed that the only mistake he had made was ever posting pictures from the film’s set.

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Jailer 2 tells the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who seeks help from new and old friends to keep his family safe from an idol-smuggling network. He also tries to portray a semblance of normalcy while hiding the truth about his son’s death. The film has grossed over ₹540 crore worldwide in less than a week.