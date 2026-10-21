Jailer 2 screenings halted in Canada due to exhibitor-distributor issues after Rajinikanth film grosses over 540 crore worldwide by Dussehra

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and Tamil star Rajinikanth reunited for Jailer 2, a sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer, which hit screens on October 15. The film performed well since its release and grossed over ₹540 crore worldwide by Dussehra. However, its Canadian exhibitors, York Cinemas, are halting screenings due to technical difficulties with the distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas.

Canada exhibitor halts screening of Jailer 2

Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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After Dussehra, the Canadian exhibitor of Jailer 2, York Cinemas, announced in a statement on Instagram that it was now halting screening of the film. “Dear Valued Patrons, We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This decision is due to circumstances beyond the control of York Cinemas,” read their statement.

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Explaining their issue with the distributors and producers of Jailer 2, the exhibitor wrote, “Although York Cinemas has fulfilled all required financial commitments and payments, the valid KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) required to continue screening the film have not been provided by the North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, following the required authorization from the production company, Sun Pictures.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film,” they told the audience, adding that they took the decision after doing their best to sort the issue. “We want our patrons to know that York Cinemas has made every effort to resolve this matter and continue the screenings, but unfortunately, the necessary authorization has not been received.” York Cinemas ended their note by apologising to the audience for any inconvenience caused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film,” they told the audience, adding that they took the decision after doing their best to sort the issue. “We want our patrons to know that York Cinemas has made every effort to resolve this matter and continue the screenings, but unfortunately, the necessary authorization has not been received.” York Cinemas ended their note by apologising to the audience for any inconvenience caused. {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2’s Canadian distributors and producers have yet to respond to this move.

Jailer 2’s box office performance

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹289.05 crore and gross of ₹338.45 crore in its first six days of release. Adding the ₹204 crore in overseas gross, the total is ₹542.45 crore worldwide within a week. And now, with screenings halted in Canada, it remains to be seen if collections are affected in the coming days.

Rajinikanth’s film had the advantage of no competition in Tamil, as well as the Navaratri and Dussehra festive season, which helped bring in good collections. Jailer 2 stars Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Rithwik, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, and Namo Narayana, apart from Rajinikanth. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi feature in cameos.