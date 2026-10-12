Jailer 2 tickets for Rajinikanth film go up to a whopping 2000 for special morning shows; maximum price in Chennai is 400

Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 will be released in theatres on October 15. Special shows are being planned in regions where they are permitted, with ticket prices going up to a whopping ₹2000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, in Chennai, tickets for the Tamil film are being sold for up to ₹400.

Jailer 2 tickets go up to ₹ 2000

Rajinikanth plays the lead in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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Bookings for Jailer 2 have been opened up on the ticketing platform BookMyShow in some regions. Tickets are available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kochi, among the main regions. Tickets in most regions range between ₹160 and ₹800, depending on the theatre and seating style.

But in Bengaluru, prices for the Tamil version of the film start at ₹200 and go up to a whopping ₹2000, with early-morning shows priced around ₹670 to ₹1600 in most theatres. Some of the premium Cinepolis venues, however, have ₹2000 tickets available for the recliner seats for the morning shows, which begin at 6:30 AM.

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{{^usCountry}} In Chennai, however, the earliest show is listed at 8:30 AM, and tickets range from ₹50 to ₹400. Most theatres are selling tickets priced at ₹250 or less, making them affordable. Even Kochi has tickets between ₹200 and ₹550 for the morning shows. Tickets for the Hindi version, titled Rajini: The Jailer 2, have yet to go on sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Chennai, however, the earliest show is listed at 8:30 AM, and tickets range from ₹50 to ₹400. Most theatres are selling tickets priced at ₹250 or less, making them affordable. Even Kochi has tickets between ₹200 and ₹550 for the morning shows. Tickets for the Hindi version, titled Rajini: The Jailer 2, have yet to go on sale. {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 gets ticket hikes in Andhra Pradesh

While tickets for Jailer 2 in Andhra Pradesh have yet to go on sale, a government order permits a price increase in the region. Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainment is distributing the film in the region. The GO mentions that seven shows are permitted to run per day in the state till October 21 from their release date. Tickets have also been hiked by ₹50 in single screens and ₹75 in multiplexes for the first week. Tickets in Andhra Pradesh will also now be priced higher than in Tamil Nadu.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. A sequel to Jailer, it stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, who reprise their roles from the first film. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff will return for cameos, while a new special appearance has been teased in the trailer.