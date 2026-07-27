Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Vijay film crosses 100 crore on huge Sunday; beats Sikandar, Dragon lifetime

Jana Nayagan box office collection: After a rather subpar start, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally begun to show promise at the box office. The film showed strong jumps in domestic collections on Saturday and Sunday to take its India haul comfortably past ₹100 crore in its opening weekend. The film is already the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, and now faces the crucial Monday test.

Jana Nayagan box office update

Jana Nayagan box office collection: Vijay in his first film as the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

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Jana Nayagan opened to houseful shows in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, but outside the state, the situation was not as impressive. In the end, the film earned ₹42 crore net in India on its opening day. The Vijay-starrer then suffered a huge drop, bringing in ₹21.15 crore on Friday, before recovering to rake in ₹28.90 crore net on Saturday. On Sunday, the H Vinoth directorial continued its upward momentum with a massive ₹32 crore haul. This takes the film’s domestic haul to an impressive ₹124 crore over its four-day extended weekend.

However, the important thing for Jana Nayagan is that it has had a lacklustre performance outside Tamil Nadu. The dubbed versions, in particular, contributed next to nothing. The film’s Telugu dub has earned under ₹7 crore in the first four days, while the Hindi version has fared slightly better with a ₹10 crore net haul so far. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Tamil version, which has crossed ₹100 crore on its own already.

Jana Nayagan climbing up the charts

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{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan has now earned ₹124 crore net in India. This makes it only the second Tamil film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office in 2026. Suriya Karuppu sits at the top spot with a lifetime haul of ₹198 crore, a mark Jana Nayagan should hope to surpass. As things stand, the film has already surpassed the lifetime marks of other Tamil hits from this year, including Parasakthi ( ₹53 crore) and Love Insurance Kompany ( ₹43 crore). It also managed to beat recent action films such as Dragon ( ₹102 crore) and Sikandar ( ₹104 crore). All about Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan has now earned ₹124 crore net in India. This makes it only the second Tamil film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office in 2026. Suriya Karuppu sits at the top spot with a lifetime haul of ₹198 crore, a mark Jana Nayagan should hope to surpass. As things stand, the film has already surpassed the lifetime marks of other Tamil hits from this year, including Parasakthi ( ₹53 crore) and Love Insurance Kompany ( ₹43 crore). It also managed to beat recent action films such as Dragon ( ₹102 crore) and Sikandar ( ₹104 crore). All about Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The project has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.