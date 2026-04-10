Jana Nayagan makers take legal action as Vijay’s final film is leaked online: ‘Everyone shall face criminal proceedings’

Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. In response, the makers have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources.

Jana Nayagan makers take legal action

Jana Nayagan is touted to be Vijay's last film.

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Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online amid the long tussle to release it in theatres. On Thursday night, several clips from the film were shared on social media, and by Friday morning, HD prints of the full film were uploaded to piracy sites. The leak, which comes just before Vijay’s entry into politics with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has rattled the Tamil film industry.

The makers' legal team has issued a legal notice after the film was leaked online. A notice issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film’s producer, revealed that they are mulling legal action.

The legal notice read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

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{{^usCountry}} “It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Through the notice, the production house stressed that they will take strict action against anyone caught circulating pirated content or unauthorised clips on X, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, websites, torrents or any other digital space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the notice, the production house stressed that they will take strict action against anyone caught circulating pirated content or unauthorised clips on X, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, websites, torrents or any other digital space. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action. My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan, and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation,” it read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action. My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan, and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation,” it read. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice further read, “It is informed to public that not to download, receive, store, forward, share or circulate any leaked content relating to Jana Nayagan in any manner whatsoever through any digital or social media platform. Any person found hereafter involved in such acts shall face immediate civil and criminal proceedings at their own risk as to consequences.”

More about the film

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Jana Nayagan has been billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed after CBFC did not certify it in time.

The film has been stuck without a censor certificate for several months. Reports indicate that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.

However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans, international schedules, and distribution agreements.

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Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A release date for the film has still not been announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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