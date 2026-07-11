Jana Nayagan sells ‘1000s of tickets in 60 minutes’ as bookings open for the much-delayed Vijay film

H Vinoth’s much-delayed film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, has finally been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As the film gears up to hit screens on July 24, tickets have gone on sale in the UK. The distributor claimed that numerous tickets were sold in the first hour.

Jana Nayagan tickets go on sale

H Vinoth's political drama Jana Nayagan is supposed to be Vijay's final film.

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Jana Nayagan’s UK distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment, announced that booking for the film have been opened, writing, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!”

They also added, “Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”

A while after the announcement, the distributor announced that thousands of tickets were sold in the first hour of opening, writing, “thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan.”

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What is happening in India?

{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit screens in January, but the release was delayed because the film did not receive CBFC certification. An examining committee member filed a complaint, with the film being sent to the revising committee. It took 7 months and multiple cuts and modifications for the film to finally receive certification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit screens in January, but the release was delayed because the film did not receive CBFC certification. An examining committee member filed a complaint, with the film being sent to the revising committee. It took 7 months and multiple cuts and modifications for the film to finally receive certification. {{/usCountry}}

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Production house, KVN Productions, confirmed on Saturday that Jana Nayagan has been certified A by the CBFC. “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA,” they wrote, making the announcement. Fans who had been waiting for the film's release for months were thrilled. This will be Vijay’s final film and his first as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

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About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. It stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is touted as an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Balakrishna and Sreeleela in the lead roles, along with Kajal Aggarwal.

Bookings are expected to open in India and other countries soon. Jana Nayagan has high expectations pinned on it, mostly because Vijay has given up a career in cinema for one in politics.