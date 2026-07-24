Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection day 1: Vijay's final film opens at 78 crore; just half of Leo, Coolie

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection: Vijay is set to end his stellar acting career of 30 years with Jana Nayagan. His final film released in theatres on Thursday after a seven-month delay. And despite immense hype, the film failed to take a record-breaking start at the box office. While Jana Nayagan did return impressive numbers overseas, its domestic collection was far below expectations, leading to it falling short of the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on day 1.

Jana Nayagan box office update

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection day 1: Giant cut-outs and banners installed by fans as Vijay's film opened tin Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Lakshmi )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jana Nayagan opened to houseful shows in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, but outside the state, the situation was not as impressive. In the end, the film earned ₹41 crore net ( ₹48 crore gross) in India on its opening day. This meant that Jana Nayagan could not enter the top 5 highest openings by Tamil films in India, nor did it reach Vijay’s top 3. Despite early projections that it could cross ₹50 crore on the opening day, Jana Nayagan fell way short. This was largely due to the film’s lacklustre performance outside Tamil Nadu. The dubbed versions, in particular, contributed next to nothing. The Hindi and Telugu dubs combined accounted for just over ₹3 crore net on day 1, less than 10% of the film’s total gross.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Overseas, the film fared slightly better, largely on the bank of a stellar premiere in the United States. In North America, Jana Nayagan earned over $2 million on its opening day. In other territories, it brought over $1 million, leading to a $3.2 million overseas haul on Thursday. This takes the film’s worldwide opening to ₹78 crore. Jana Nayagan misses out on a top 25 opening {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, the film fared slightly better, largely on the bank of a stellar premiere in the United States. In North America, Jana Nayagan earned over $2 million on its opening day. In other territories, it brought over $1 million, leading to a $3.2 million overseas haul on Thursday. This takes the film’s worldwide opening to ₹78 crore. Jana Nayagan misses out on a top 25 opening {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jana Nayagan had been projected to earn ₹100 crore on its opening day. But it fell quite short of that mark. The ₹78 crore it earned was not enough for the film to enter even the top 25 best opening Indian films, let alone the top 10. Seven Tamil films are ahead of it, including four starring Vijay. The haul is almost half of what Vijay’s Leo had managed, when it opened at just under ₹150 crore in 2024. It is also half of what Rajinikanth's Coolie managed last year ( ₹152 crore), and also below other Vijay hits like GOAT ( ₹99 crore) and Beast ( ₹83 crore). Jana Nayagan’s opening is also worryingly below a few box office duds like Peddi ( ₹117 crore) and War 2 ( ₹79 crore).

All about Jana Nayagan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The project has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.